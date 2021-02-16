It's maple sugarin' time at Hawthorn Hollow

SOMERS — Hawthorn Hollow Nature Sanctuary and Arboretum, 880 Green Bay Road, has scheduled its 2021 Maple Sugarin' program for 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. March 6, and 10 a.m. March 13.
This two-hour program for families and adults provides a history of Native American traditions and techniques for capturing and cooking maple syrup. The sugar maple and history of maple sugaring is an important part of Wisconsin’s heritage. Participants will experience the art and traditions of maple sugaring through hands-on activities. They should wear masks and practice social distancing.
The cost is $10; free for ages 3 and younger. Registration is required. Tickets can be purchased online at https://hawthornhollow.ticketspice.com/its-maple-sugarin-time.
