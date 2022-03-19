It's Davis to rescue once again

MILWAUKEE — Johnny Davis overcame a slow first half to lead the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team past Colgate in its NCAA Tournament opener Friday.

Davis scored the Badgers’ last 14 points in the 67-60 victory to advance to Sunday’s second round against Iowa State.

Steven Crowl banked in a 3-point shot with 8:08 remaining in the game to turn the tide in UW’s favor. Davis then went on a 5-0 run before Colgate coach Matt Langel called a timeout.

The majority of the pro-UW crowd at Fiserv Forum stood up and didn’t sit again for the remainder of the game.

“That was a big shot by Steve, and I feel like I’ve done it before,” Davis said. “My teammates have a lot of confidence in me, so do the coaches, to be able to close the game out.”

The Raiders scored six points over the final 3:33 of the game, but Davis answered with nine points over that span.

He led the Badgers with 25 points despite being held to eight points in the first half. He went 8 of 20 from the field overall, including 4 of 10 from 3-point range.

“I ain’t got no words to say,” UW freshman Chucky Hepburn said about Davis taking over at the end. “I just give him the ball, get out of the way. I said it before, I’m not going to say it again, love playing with him. That’s one of the best players I’ve ever played with, and I love this last journey with him.”

UW junior Tyler Wahl finished with 15 points, 11 of which came in the second half. The pair also led the team in rebounds with Wahl grabbing nine and Davis snagging eight.

Nelly Cummings led Colgate with 20 points and Tucker Richardson added 15.

Colgate’s 3-point shooting was a concern for the Badgers entering the game, and the Raiders (23-12) connected from long range. They averaged 9.9 3-pointers per game and shot 40.3% from deep, second-best in the country, coming into Friday’s game. They went 10 of 22 on 3s against the Badgers, which matched the most 3-pointers UW had allowed in a game this season.

The Badgers will play Iowa State at 5:10 p.m. Sunday.

Here are three things that stood out:

Big minutes from Wahl

Wahl opened the second half with nine of the Badgers’ first 11 points. He finished one rebound shy of a double-double, with six defensive rebounds and three offensive. Wahl’s lone offensive rebound in the first half led to a second-chance bucket from Ben Carlson that spurred a 17-6 run.

“He’s done that all year in terms of key rebounds at big times,” UW coach Greg Gard said. “I thought he could have finished a little better in the paint, but we kept trying to play through him as much as we could just because of his versatility at passing and the pressure it puts on the defense. Obviously he’s got a nose for the ball and he’s hungry and he understands how important resetting those possessions when he does get those offensive rebounds are.”

Wahl finished with four assists.

Limiting Davison

UW senior guard Brad Davison, who averages 14.5 points a game, struggled to score and finished with four points.

Davison also had a pair of uncharacteristic mistakes. He turned over the ball while driving for a layup and later stepped out of bounds while chasing a rebound.

Davison was 1 of 5 overall and 0 for 1 from 3-point range. Two of his points came at the free-throw line. He added two rebounds and four assists.

Cummings’ first half

The Badgers had difficulty slowing down Cummings in the first half, when he scored 14 points, which nearly matched his season average of 14.5 points. But he only added six points after halftime to finish with a team-high 20.

He started the game by hitting a jumper just 31 seconds in. The senior guard finished with 50% of the Raiders’ points in the first half.

When the Badgers took the lead toward the end of the first half, Cummings quickly quieted the crowd with a driving layup at the buzzer to tie it at 22-22 entering halftime.

“I think it was good because they were making a run as well,” Cummings said. “It felt like we weathered the storm and we were able to go into halftime with the score tied, basically a fresh start to the game.”

He didn’t make his first shot after halftime until 10 minutes in.

“I let him get comfortable the first half, and in the second half, I told my team I was going to shut him down, so I did,” said UW freshman Chucky Hepburn, who was responsible for guarding Cummings.

Abby Schnable is a reporter for Lee Newspapers

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0