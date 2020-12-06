It's all for naught

Already holding a 7-3 lead, the Hoosiers marched down the field on the opening possession of the second half and scored their second TD of the day on the strength of brilliant throws from starting quarterback Jack Tuttle. He hit Ty Fryfogle with a 35-yard pass down the UW sideline to kick-start the drive, and then lofted the ball perfectly to the left side of the end zone to allow Whop Philyor to run under it for the touchdown from 7 yards out.

That was Fryfogle’s only catch of the game, as UW held the Big Ten Conference’s leading receiver in check despite four targets. Philyor had four catches for 47 yards and IU tight end Peyton Hendershot was held to three catches for 8 yards, one of which was a first-half touchdown.

“I thought the defensive staff put together a nice plan,” Chryst said. “I thought we did a good job of getting pressure on their quarterback and I thought our guys rose up to the occasion. Knew we were going to face some good receivers, I thought guys made some plays.”

The fumble that kick-started the Hoosiers’ first scoring drive was a miscommunication up front. Center Kayden Lyles was injured on UW’s second drive of the day, and because injuries had already thinned the center position, freshman Tanor Bortolini was the best option.