It's all for naught

The University of Wisconsin football team’s defense might be confused when they review film of Saturday’s game.
Facing a high-powered offense with a number of strong receiving threats, the Badgers’ defense did what it wanted against visiting Indiana. It didn’t let the Hoosiers consistently complete passes deep down the field, it consistently pressured the passer, it limited the running game and it held the Hoosiers well below their statistical averages across the board.
But the result was the same as the last time UW took the field — a disappointing loss. No. 18 UW lost 14-6 to No. 10 Indiana at Camp Randall Stadium, dropping the Badgers to 2-2 on the year and likely ending any chance they had at a New Year’s Six bowl game. It was the Hoosiers’ first win in Madison since 2001 and broke UW’s 10-game winning streak in the series.
“We’ve just got to do our part. I know it’s a team game, but offense handles the offense, the defense handles the defense,” senior safety Eric Burrell said. “That’s why it’s a team game. We’ve all got to come together regardless of the outcome that we have.”
The UW defense held Indiana (6-1) to its lowest point total (14) and yardage output (217) of the season Saturday. The Hoosiers’ first scoring drive was started by a fumble on a sack by UW redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz and the second was the first drive of the second half. Those two drives gained 128 total yards, or 58.9% of the Hoosiers’ total yardage.
UW’s offense finished with 342 yards, but had two turnovers and eight penalties for 81 yards. Those miscues cost the Badgers opportunities for points and chances to gain a lead for the first time since UW played Michigan on Nov. 14. UW’s last drive started at its 8 and saw the offense get to Indiana’s 21 before turning it over on downs when Mertz’s fourth-down pass to Chimere Dike in the end zone fell incomplete.
Seven Badgers possessions ended in Indiana territory, but those drives resulted in two field goals, two punts, a fumble, an interception and a turnover on downs. Both of UW’s red-zone drives ended with field goals after the team entered the game with 11 touchdowns in 12 red-zone tries this season. The second-quarter field goal broke a streak of 17 consecutive scoreless drives for the offense.
“Good football gives you a chance to win,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “There was a lot of great effort and I think moments of really good play, but not enough. You’ve got to stack it together. … If you want to beat a good team, you’ve got to play good football. I thought we had moments of it, but we certainly didn’t play well enough.”
Mertz was 20 of 34 passing for 202 yards, but tallied his fifth and sixth giveaway of the year. Freshman tailback Jalen Berger had 87 yards on 15 carries and junior tight end Jake Ferguson had 54 yards on five catches. Linebackers Leo Chenal and Jack Sanborn led the defense with nine tackles apiece.
Already holding a 7-3 lead, the Hoosiers marched down the field on the opening possession of the second half and scored their second TD of the day on the strength of brilliant throws from starting quarterback Jack Tuttle. He hit Ty Fryfogle with a 35-yard pass down the UW sideline to kick-start the drive, and then lofted the ball perfectly to the left side of the end zone to allow Whop Philyor to run under it for the touchdown from 7 yards out.
That was Fryfogle’s only catch of the game, as UW held the Big Ten Conference’s leading receiver in check despite four targets. Philyor had four catches for 47 yards and IU tight end Peyton Hendershot was held to three catches for 8 yards, one of which was a first-half touchdown.
“I thought the defensive staff put together a nice plan,” Chryst said. “I thought we did a good job of getting pressure on their quarterback and I thought our guys rose up to the occasion. Knew we were going to face some good receivers, I thought guys made some plays.”
The fumble that kick-started the Hoosiers’ first scoring drive was a miscommunication up front. Center Kayden Lyles was injured on UW’s second drive of the day, and because injuries had already thinned the center position, freshman Tanor Bortolini was the best option.
IU defensive back Tiawan Mullen came untouched off the right side of the line and strip-sacked Mertz, who never saw Mullen coming. Linebacker James Miller recovered the fumble to give the Hoosiers the ball near midfield. Chryst said a player went the wrong way on the play, but didn’t identify the player.
“We’d seen that look all week and we knew when we got into that condensed formation that they were going to bring that,” Mertz said. “I saw it. I thought we were going to be picked up, but got me on my back.”
Indiana engineered a 12-play drive after that, converting two third-down chances with quarterback sneaks.
The Badgers’ defense wasn’t perfect by any stretch. It was flagged twice for defensive pass interference, Sanborn committed a roughing the passer penalty that helped the second touchdown drive, and got lucky that Indiana’s Miles Marshall dropped a deep pass after a busted coverage left him wide open 15 yards behind the nearest defender.
But the way the Badgers’ offense played, the defense would’ve had to be perfect to come away with a win.
“It’s a little frustrating, but at the same time, there are many thing we could’ve done a lot better,” said Sanborn, who forced a fumble. “I think we could’ve not let up 14 points in that game, I think we could’ve held them to fewer. I don’t know how many fewer, but they’re a good team. The roughing the passer penalty on that second drive I think changed that whole drive around and really gave them better field position and reset the downs.
“Little things like that just prove costly in the end of a game like this.”
Colten Bartholomew covers the University of Wisconsin football team for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.
