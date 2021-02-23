'It's a sad day' | Beginning of Capitol-Park Theater demolition met with small protest

Friends of the Capitol Theater currently have a GoFundMe page with a $125,000 goal. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised $765. The group says it is also accepting pledges for the theater.

“We can’t be mad at the wrecking crew,” Haysmer-Wachs said.

Memories with the building

Jonathan Eeg, who used to own the theater in the 1980s, said he and his late wife, Lynn Nielsen-Eeg, housed many businesses inside the building.

“This was a thriving business,” Eeg said, adding he sold the building in 1994. “We just couldn’t afford it.”

Eeg said he felt sad to watch the building get torn down after having so many memories in it. “(Lynn and I) used to go up to that roof and patch it up,” he said.

Haysmer-Wachs watched as Azarian Wrecking hammered at the back tower of the theater on Tuesday. At about 9:30 a.m., she said, they had been there for about an hour and had hardly made progress.