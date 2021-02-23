'It's a sad day' | Beginning of Capitol-Park Theater demolition met with small protest

RACINE — Demolition of the Capitol-Park Theater has finally begun, with Friends of the Capitol Theater, a preservationist group aimed at saving the historic building, protesting at the site Tuesday morning.
The day comes after a long wait.
“It’s a sad day in history,” said Joanne Haysmer-Wachs, a Racine historian and member of the Friends group.
Azarian Wrecking, the company in charge of taking down the building, received their contract to begin demolition Feb. 9. The contract lasts until the end of the month. Samuel Azarian, who owns Azarian Wrecking, said Thursday the delay came from weather complications.
Azarian said he estimates the demolition of the theater to take “anywhere between 15-25 days.”
“You just don’t know what you’re going to run into,” Azarian said. “We just want to take it down safely. That’s been our main focus.”
Questioning the mayor
Friends of the Capitol Theater submitted a seven-page development/restoration plan to the city on Feb. 5. Haysmer-Wachs said they have sent numerous emails, attended meetings and left many phone calls hoping to get in contact with Mayor Cory Mason.
“The city just wouldn’t speak to us, wouldn’t return any of our emails with anything except for boilerplate rubbish,” said Dr. Pippin Michelli, an art lecturer with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside who is also the president of Preservation Racine, a nonprofit “that identifies and actively encourage(s) the preservation of buildings, sites, and districts in Racine.”
Michelli added she felt angry with Mason and the building inspector, believing they had not fully considered the theater’s integrity.
“We must hold them accountable,” Michelli said. “They’re answerable to us as public officials.”
Michelli said she had initially planned to work together with the City of Racine to make plans for the theater. “The whole point of trying to contact him was to work together,” she said.
“They wanted to save the place, but it’s unsavable,” Azarian countered. “Nobody’s going to have the money.”
Friends of the Capitol Theater currently have a GoFundMe page with a $125,000 goal. As of Tuesday afternoon, it had raised $765. The group says it is also accepting pledges for the theater.
“We can’t be mad at the wrecking crew,” Haysmer-Wachs said.
Memories with the building
Jonathan Eeg, who used to own the theater in the 1980s, said he and his late wife, Lynn Nielsen-Eeg, housed many businesses inside the building.
“This was a thriving business,” Eeg said, adding he sold the building in 1994. “We just couldn’t afford it.”
Eeg said he felt sad to watch the building get torn down after having so many memories in it. “(Lynn and I) used to go up to that roof and patch it up,” he said.
Haysmer-Wachs watched as Azarian Wrecking hammered at the back tower of the theater on Tuesday. At about 9:30 a.m., she said, they had been there for about an hour and had hardly made progress.
She said that the mayor “could, and still can, stop this. But where is he?”
Almost the end of the day
The Friends began their day at the site about as early as Azarian Wrecking did, speaking with the Journal Times at 9:30 a.m.
Later that day, at about 2 p.m., the core group who had been there in the morning — Eeg, Michelli, Haysmer-Wachs and Jane Brousseau — was still there.
Eeg said about a dozen or so supporters had come in and out of the small protest behind the building on Washington Avenue.
“It feels sad,” Eeg said.