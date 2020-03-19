Italian officials make emotional plea to IOC

ROME — With the coronavirus death toll now higher in Italy than anywhere else, two senior sports executives from the country issued emotional appeals Thursday to the International Olympic Committee to revise its stance over the Tokyo Games.

“I’m not against the Olympics. But saying that the Olympics will still go on is a big mistake in communication,” Giovanni Petrucci, who served as president of the Italian Olympic Committee for 14 years, said in an interview with The Associated Press.

“This pandemic is affecting the entire world,” Petrucci added, his voice breaking up with despair. “I know about the billion-dollar contracts, the insurance deals. I know it all. But human life is worth more than all of those things.”

Petrucci’s call came after regional Olympic officials rallied around the IOC’s stance on opening the Tokyo Games as scheduled on July 24.

“I don’t think I’m the only one who thinks this way. Others just don’t want to say it,” said Petrucci, who is now president of the Italian basketball federation. “I don’t want to attack the IOC. There are too many people there that I know. But I don’t know what else to say. I’m not trying to create controversy. I’m a realist. Look at the medical bulletins.”