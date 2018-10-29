Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam finally tried the patient approach with his head coach.
That didn't work either.
Haslam made his fourth coaching change since 2012 by firing Hue Jackson, who won just three of 40 games over two-plus seasons and then lost his job because of a feud with offensive coordinator Todd Haley that went public and threatened to turn a promising season into another one of those Cleveland catastrophes.
Haslam fired Jackson and Haley within hours of each other on Monday, a day after the Browns (2-5-1) lost their 25th consecutive road game — one shy of the NFL record.
"I will accept the blame because ultimately, it is the person at the head of the ship," he said. "I will take the blame as ownership. I can't explain it more than that. We have had different situations with different people. I know that it is something that we are not going to tolerate moving forward."
Defensive coordinator Gregg Williams is Cleveland's interim coach, and running backs coach Freddie Kitchens will take over for Haley.
BUCCANEERS: Jameis Winston's inability to cut down on turnovers has cost him his starting job with Tampa Bay.
Without speculating on what the move means for the young quarterback's future with the team, coach Dirk Koetter said veteran backup Ryan Fitzpatrick will lead the NFL's No. 1 ranked offense against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
Winston, 24, was benched after throwing four interceptions during last Sunday's 37-34 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.
Winston, who entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 draft, has 11 turnovers — 10 interceptions and one fumble — in 3½ games since returning from serving a suspension for violating the league's personal conduct policy.
BEARS: Coach Matt Nagy said Kyle Long remains in the evaluation process and he hopes to know more in the next day or two after the offensive lineman left Chicago's 24-10 victory over the New York Jets with a right foot injury.
The 29-year-old Long was selected by the Bears in the first round of the 2013 draft and made the Pro Bowl in his first three seasons. But he was hampered by injuries in each of the previous two years, resulting in right ankle surgery following the 2016 season and operations on his shoulder, elbow and neck after he was shut down late last year.
COWBOYS: Offensive line coach Paul Alexander was fired less than halfway into his first season with the team, marking the first time for coach Jason Garrett to make an in-season change to his coaching staff.
Alexander's dismissal was announced after the Cowboys (3-4) had their bye over the weekend. The offensive line has played below expectations, with quarterback Dak Prescott having already been sacked 23 times this season.
Former Cowboys offensive lineman Marc Colombo, who had served as assistant offensive line coach since 2016, was promoted to take over as offensive line coach. The team also said former offensive line coach Hudson Houck was returning to work with Colombo and the offensive staff in an advisory role.
GIANTS: Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning isn't ready to hand over the job as the New York Giants' starting quarterback.
With fans and many in the media calling for him to be benched with the Giants off to a second straight 1-7 start, the 37-year-old Manning insisted Monday he wants to play when New York takes the field against the 49ers in San Francisco on Nov. 12.
Before Manning spoke, Coach Pat Shurmur said the 15-year veteran remains his starting quarterback, but he will be evaluating everything during the upcoming bye week.
"I've always been a team player, and do kind of what I'm told," Manning said. "I expect and want to be the starting quarterback until I'm told differently."
To be honest, Shurmur doesn't have many good options at quarterback.
Alex Tanney has played in one game in his three years in the league, appearing for Tennessee in 2015. Rookie Kyle Lauletta was a fourth-round draft pick out of Richmond. Neither has played a down this season.
Making a change would allow the Giants, who are 4-20 over the past 1½ seasons, a chance to evaluate Tanney and Lauletta in a regular-season game.
