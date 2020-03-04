it's full speed ahead for Olympics

Despite worldwide concern and speculation about whether the fast-spreading virus outbreak will affect the Tokyo Olympics, the IOC’s leadership is not joining in the debate.
“Neither the word cancellation nor the word postponement was even mentioned,” International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach told a news conference Wednesday about the second day of executive board meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland.
Bach sought to project calm assurance after holding a conference call with local organizers. In Tokyo, officials then briefed local media, some of whom wore protective masks.
Asked how he could be so confident the July 24-Aug. 9 Olympics will go ahead as scheduled, Bach replied: “Because we talk to the experts.”
“We are a sports organization and we follow the advice of the World Health Organization,” Bach said, referring to the United Nations agency based around 60 kilometers (40 miles) away in Geneva.
The coronavirus that emerged in China late last year had infected more than 90,000 people globally by Wednesday and caused over 3,100 deaths. Serious outbreaks have been experienced in Iran and Italy.
Federal authorities in the IOC’s home country Switzerland, which shares a border with Italy, have banned public gatherings of 1,000 people until mid-March to help contain the virus spreading.
Around 100 people were in a conference room at IOC headquarters to hear Bach use broadly similar answers to bat away virus questions from different angles.
“I will not add fuel to the flame of speculation,” Bach said when asked about deadline for deciding whether to postpone the Tokyo Games.
• Olympic steeplechase champion Ruth Jebet was banned four years for doping on Wednesday.
The Kenya-born Jebet, who competes for Bahrain, tested positive for the stamina-boosting drug EPO in a sample she gave in December 2017. She won the Olympic gold medal in 2016 and was the world record holder at the time she tested positive.
The verdict follows a lengthy legal battle that was partially delayed because Bahrain's track federation stopped funding Jebet's defense.
Auto racing
Speedweeks at Daytona International Speedway will become Speedweek next February as NASCAR condenses the schedule leading up to the season-opening Daytona 500.
The first race of 2021, the Busch Clash, will move from Sunday to Tuesday and go from the iconic speedway’s 2.5-mile tri-oval to the 3.56-mile road course that winds through the infield. The limited-field exhibition will be one of seven races staged during a six-day span, culminating Feb. 14 with the Great American Race on Valentine’s Day.
Daytona 500 pole qualifying also will move from Sunday to Wednesday and set the front row for the sport’s showcase event. The 150-mile Duels, which set the rest of the field, will continue to be on Thursday night.
In the past, the NASCAR Cup Speedweeks ran from Sunday to Sunday, with the track closed Monday and Tuesday. Organizers hope the changes provide more variety and a better fan experience.
“Fans coming to the track will get to see six consecutive days of exciting NASCAR action, with no two days being the same,” NASCAR vice president of racing development Ben Kennedy said in a statement.
The reimagined Busch Clash will run on approximately three-quarters of speedway’s tri-oval as well as the challenging road course, thus creating 12 turns for drivers to make instead of the usual four.
Wrestling
A college wrestler from the 1980s sued the University of Michigan on Wednesday, alleging that a doctor molested him dozens of times despite the university knowing that he was a threat to athletes.
The lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Detroit is the first since victims of late Dr. Robert E. Anderson began to emerge two weeks ago. The man, identified only as John Doe, accused the university of failing to remove the doctor despite complaints about him.
Doe said he was a U-M student from 1984 to 1989. Anderson was a physician for various sports at the school from 1966 until his retirement in 2003. He died in 2008.
“One illustrative incident is when plaintiff scratched his arm while wrestling on the mat during a summer training session, and he was told by leadership to see Anderson about the bleeding,” the lawsuit states.
“During his appointment for his arm, Anderson told plaintiff to drop his pants, and Anderson sexually assaulted, abused and molested” him, according to the lawsuit.
A university spokeswoman said the school couldn't comment "other than to deeply apologize for the harm caused by Robert E. Anderson.”