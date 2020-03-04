it's full speed ahead for Olympics

Daytona 500 pole qualifying also will move from Sunday to Wednesday and set the front row for the sport’s showcase event. The 150-mile Duels, which set the rest of the field, will continue to be on Thursday night.

In the past, the NASCAR Cup Speedweeks ran from Sunday to Sunday, with the track closed Monday and Tuesday. Organizers hope the changes provide more variety and a better fan experience.

“Fans coming to the track will get to see six consecutive days of exciting NASCAR action, with no two days being the same,” NASCAR vice president of racing development Ben Kennedy said in a statement.

The reimagined Busch Clash will run on approximately three-quarters of speedway’s tri-oval as well as the challenging road course, thus creating 12 turns for drivers to make instead of the usual four.

Wrestling

A college wrestler from the 1980s sued the University of Michigan on Wednesday, alleging that a doctor molested him dozens of times despite the university knowing that he was a threat to athletes.