It's a downer in Dallas

The Cowboys are minus-5 in turnover margin with three losses in the current four-game stretch without forcing a turnover. Dallas won both of the games when combining for seven takeaways.

“The opponent’s defense forces turnovers, and we’re not,” defensive end Robert Quinn said. “It gets frustrating, but we just have to keep chipping away and make plays when they come our way.”

What's working

It would appear the pass rush is still working because of four sacks on Allen. The problem is most of that pressure was generated by blitzes. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis had two of the sacks, and safety Darian Thompson was the first one to get to Allen on another blitz.

The Bills were confident enough in their protection to let Allen throw from the pocket in the end zone on a 29-yard completion to Beasley on third down early. It was the first momentum-shifting play for Buffalo after Dallas scored a touchdown on its opening drive.

What needs help

Don’t let the 355 yards passing with two touchdowns fool you. Dak Prescott is in a mini-slump after he surged to the NFL lead in yards passing through 10 games.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up