Luke Maye took full advantage of a freak injury to freshman sensation Zion Williamson, finishing with 30 points and 15 rebounds to lead No. 8 North Carolina past No. 1 Duke 88-72 on Wednesday night at Durham, N.C.
A star-studded crowd that included former President Barack Obama, Spike Lee and Hall of Fame outfielder Ken Griffey Jr. packed into Cameron looking for another highlight-filled show from Williamson — arguably the most exciting player in college basketball.
But the ACC's second-leading scorer went down during the Blue Devils' opening possession. Williamson grabbed his right knee in pain after slipping awkwardly and falling when his left shoe fell apart as he planted hard while dribbling near the free throw line. The blue rubber sole ripped loose from the white shoe from the heel to the toes along the outside edge, with Williamson's foot coming all the way through the large gap.
Cameron Johnson added 26 points and Garrison Brooks had 14 to help the Tar Heels (21-5, 11-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) earn their most lopsided win at Cameron Indoor Stadium in 30 years.
By winning their ninth in 10 games and beating a top-ranked team for the first time since 2013, they pulled into a first-place tie with the Blue Devils (23-3, 11-2).
RJ Barrett matched a season best with 33 points and fellow freshman Cameron Reddish added a season-high 27 for Duke — but the rest of the team combined to score just 12.
Duke looked lost without Williamson. Meanwhile, North Carolina took advantage of the Zion-sized hole in the lane, scoring 32 of its first 34 points in the paint and finishing with a 62-28 scoring advantage there. The Tar Heels never trailed, pushed their lead to 22 on Johnson's layup with about 16 minutes left and held on.
Eight nights after the Blue Devils rallied from 23 down in the final 10 minutes to win at Louisville, they couldn't come up with another comeback — especially without Williamson.
GEORGETOWN 85, NO. 17 VILLANOVA 73: Jessie Govan had 21 points and 11 rebounds, Mac McClung scored 21 points and Georgetown beat Villanova at Georgetown, snapping a nine-game losing streak against the Wildcats.
Georgetown (16-10, 6-7 Big East) beat a ranked opponent for the first time since 2017, and second-year coach Patrick Ewing earned his first win against a Top-25 foe in eight tries.
James Akinjo had 10 points and nine assists as the Hoyas ended a two-game slide and beat Villanova at home for the first time since 2015.
Villanova (20-7, 11-3) lost consecutive conference games for the first time since realignment in 2013 - a span of 104 games.
Phil Booth had 26 points, and Eric Paschall added 16 as Villanova lost for the third time in four conference games after starting 10-0 in Big East play. Colin Gillespie scored 13 points after having a career-high 30 in the teams' first meeting.
NO. 10 MICHIGAN STATE 71, RUTGERS 60: Cassius Winston scored 28 points and Xavier Tillman had a career-high 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead Michigan State at East Lansing, Mich.
The Spartans (22-5, 13-3 Big Ten) moved a half-game ahead of No. 7 Michigan and No. 15 Purdue in the Big Ten standings.
Geo Baker scored 17 points and Ron Harper had 11 points for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights (12-14, 5-11) have lost five of their past six games.
Michigan State missed Nick Ward and Joshua Langford on offense against defensive-minded Rutgers. Ward had hand surgery Sunday and Langford had season-ending foot surgery earlier this month, taking more than 30 points of scoring out of Tom Izzo's lineup.
OHIO STATE 63, NORTHWESTERN 49: Kaleb Wesson had 22 points and eight rebounds and Ohio State overcame a sluggish start to beat Northwestern at Columbus, Ohio.
Kyle Young and Duane Washington Jr. each added eight points for the Buckeyes (17-9, 7-8 Big Ten), who snapped a two-game losing streak and kept their hopes alive of staying on the NCAA Tournament bubble with five regular-season games remaining.
Northwestern (12-14, 3-12) lost its seventh in a row and hasn't managed a win since the middle of January.
Vic Law led Northwestern with 10 points.
Top 10 women
NO. 1 BAYLOR 80, KANSAS 40: Kalani Brown reached career milestones of 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds, and No. 1 Baylor clinched at least a share of its ninth consecutive Big 12 regular-season championship with a victory at Waco, Texas.
The Lady Bears (24-1, 14-0 Big 12) won their 10th Big 12 regular season title overall in coach Kim Mulkey's 19th seasons. They need to win only one of their four remaining conference games to win the title outright.
Brown finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds to run her career totals to 2,000 and 1,012, respectively.
Christalah Lyons had 10 points to lead Kansas (12-13, 2-12).
No. 3 UCONN 102, MEMPHIS 45: Katie Lou Samuelson scored a season-high 32 points and grabbed 10 rebounds at Hartford, Conn., as UConn routed Memphis to remain unbeaten in six seasons of American Athletic Conference play.
Napheesa Collier added 22 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies (24-2, 12-0 American), who improved to 10-0 against the overmatched Tigers. It was her 15th double-double of the season and 39th of her career.
Samuelson has six of her seven career double-doubles this season.
Crystal Dangerfield added 15 points and eight assists for the Huskies, who shot 55 percent from the floor and 52 percent from behind the arc.
Jada Stinson and Jasmine James each had 12 points for Memphis (10-16, 5-8), which has lost four of its last five games.
