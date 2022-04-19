It may be time to do fine tuning with offense

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur didn’t laugh, and he didn’t roll his eyes. But if anyone thinks for a minute that the Green Bay Packers head coach is going to change his offense to become a ball-control, ground-and-pound operation when his quarterback is still Aaron Rodgers, well, that just isn’t going to happen.

That said, with former offensive line coach Adam Stenavich having been promoted to coordinator, two stud running backs in Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon in their backfield and a wide receiver depth chart that’s in flux following a blockbuster March 17 trade that sent Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders and the free-agent defections of Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown, there could be some reinventing going on on that side of the ball this offseason.

“I think that’s the challenge, not only every year but each and every week in our league,” LaFleur replied at last month’s annual NFL Meetings when asked if he might move toward a ball-control philosophy offensively. “It’s all about trying to find a way to win a game. And whether that’s on the ground, through the air, it really doesn’t matter to me. It’s just about doing what’s best for our team and trying to put our guys in the best position possible to go out there and compete at the highest level and win a football game.”

As the 2022 NFL Draft approaches, the hole in the Packers’ roster at wide receiver can be seen from space. But that glaring need for receiver help, reduced slightly by the free-agent addition of Sammy Watkins last week, figures to be rectified before the end of the draft, whether it be with high-round rookie selections or a trade that turns some of general manager Brian Gutekunst’s draft capital into a proven commodity at the position.

And lest anyone forget, the 38-year-old Rodgers is coming off back-to-back NFL MVPs — his third and four awards overall — and with Rodgers’ amplified voice in personnel matters and offensive scheming, it’s hard to imagine him being reduced to a game-managing handoff machine.

“I do think when you’re talking about your team, it typically starts with the quarterback,” said LaFleur, who learned of Rodgers’ intentions to play an 18th NFL season via a text message on March 8. “So by getting a guy of his caliber back, I think that definitely puts us in a pretty good position.

“Now, we’re going to have to do a great job of filling in the spots around him — not that we don’t have good players around him, (because) I think we do. I think you look at our backs and we’ve got two backs that are dynamic, legitimate No. 1 running backs in this league.”

And therein lies the safety net for an offense that figures to be a work-in-progress operation early on in the season after bidding adieu to Adams, who caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns last season and has been the NFL’s most prolific receiver since the start of the 2016 season.

“It’s a lot to replace in terms of production and the type of leader that he was for us,” LaFleur confessed.

But the design of the offense, Jones’ and Dillon’s complementary talents and the already existing importance of the running game should help. Even as Rodgers was winning another MVP award, Jones (1,190 total yards from scrimmage, 10 total touchdowns) and Dillon (1,116 total yards from scrimmage, including a team-leading 803 rushing yards, with seven total TDs) were already integral pieces to the offense.

Not only that, but as new quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, who held the same position for the first six of the 11 seasons he spent on staff under previous head coach Mike McCarthy, watched Rodgers play in LaFleur’s offense the past three years, he saw a return-to-his-roots element to his star pupil’s game. After getting away from McCarthy’s West Coast offense background late in his tenure, Clements saw a scheme that utilized the run game and play-action far more extensively than the system the Packers were running toward the end of his first tour of duty in Green Bay.

“I know looking at it from afar, I thought (Rodgers) was playing a style more like when he was younger,” Clements explained. “He's playing more under center, more play-action passes. In the later years that we were here, it was more of a, not-too-much-under-center, exclusively shotgun, more of a spread offense.

“In the early years, we relied on the running game and the play-action pass and got in the shotgun more on third-down situations. And that's more the style that I saw (under LaFleur). When you can run the ball, it opens up a lot of things. There's been a lot of explosive passes over the years off the play-action pass game. And hopefully we can continue to do that.”

And no matter what happens or who fills the void at receiver, the Packers are banking on Jones and Dillon to be vital to the offense’s success.

“We’re fortunate. We’ve got two No. 1 backs. And they both offer a little bit something different,” LaFleur said. “But the one thing that I love about both of those guys is — obviously, they can run the football at a very high level — but just their contributions in the passing game, whether it’s in protection, whether it’s receiving out of the backfield, whether it’s lining them up out wide, I think both of those guys are very versatile. That’s an important part to our offense.”

Best in class

Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State.

There may not be a better example of how life-changing the NCAA’s transfer portal can be than Walker, who was a lightly recruited three-star high-school running back whose initial scholarship offers were from FCS schools. He initially committed to Kent State, then chose Wake Forest, where he spent two years as a backup and decided to transfer. He picked Michigan State, where he carried 263 times for 1,636 yards and 18 touchdowns and now looks like he’ll be the first running back off the board, possibly before the end of the first round.

“It’s very important (to be the No. 1 back), I feel like it’s a dream of mine to be drafted early,” Walker said.

“It’s a blessing to make it this far. In high school, I was not highly recruited at all — I had one Power 5 offer. I believed in myself, but as (last) season went on, I never really imagined that it would have went that way.”

Best of the rest

Breece Hall, Iowa State; Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M; Tyler Allgeier, BYU; James Cook, Georgia; Brian Robinson Jr., Alabama.

Pick to click

Dameon Pierce, Florida.

If the Packers want a back who can give their special-teams units some help while biding his time behind Jones and Dillon, Pierce could fit the bill. He was only a one-year starter for the Gators — he started 10 games in 2020, but he had more rushing yards last season as a one-game starter (574 yards) than he had as a 10-game starter the year before (503) — but he logged 441 special-teams snaps during his career, mostly on kickoff coverage units. He finished his collegiate career with 1,806 yards and 23 rushing touchdowns, 13 of which came last season.

“At the end of the day, I had a role on my team and I embraced that role, whether it was big or small,” Pierce said at the Senior Bowl in January. “I just tried to be an example. Especially with me being a leader on the team, if I'm one of the older guys on the team complaining about playing time, how you think a younger guy coming into the program is going to feel?

“Of course, as a competitor, as a football player, you want to get more in touches, you want to play more. But at the end of the day, that wasn't in my control. So, I just made the best of the opportunities I was given.”

History lesson

With the NFL’s recent trend away from investing premium draft picks in running backs, Gutekunst’s 2020 selection of Dillon was seen by some as going against the grain. There were also some Packers fans who lumped the Dillon pick in with the oddly-timed decision to trade up in the first round and take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love while Rodgers was just entering the years of his lucrative extension, signed in 2018.

In truth, Dillon’s pick was an example of thinking ahead, as both Jones and then-No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams were entering the final years of their contracts. While Jones was re-signed in free agency in March 2021, the Packers let Williams walk, confident that Dillon would emerge — which he did.

While expending another second-rounder on a back — especially given the needs elsewhere on the roster — is unlikely, the reality is that Jones’ four-year, $48 million deal was essentially a two-year deal, and with an astronomical $20.02 million salary-cap number for 2023, the Packers will need to either extend him or rework his deal a year from now. And while the team likes both Hill, a seventh-round pick a year ago, and Taylor, who showed promise once healthy, a Day 3 running back would not be a surprise.

Next: Wide receivers.

