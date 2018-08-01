In an effort to end the contract impasse with first-round draft pick Roquan Smith, the Bears conceded they won’t go after his guaranteed money if the linebacker gets suspended under the NFL’s new rule legislating helmet contact, the Tribune has learned.
The Bears made this concession even before the recent public disclosure of the major sticking point, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. They are one of eight NFL teams willing to include contract language protecting a first-rounder’s guaranteed money if he’s suspended for an illegal hit, a source said.
But Smith remains away from training camp because his representatives at CAA Football have insisted the Bears go even further and include contract language protecting the player from discipline for behavior outside the realm of a football play. The Bears’ reluctance to do so revolves around their fear of setting a precedent for future contracts and has nothing to do with concerns about Smith’s character, the source said.
The growing urgency as training camp opened two weeks ago compelled the Bears to approach Smith’s agents to say they were willing to compromise their original position on the helmet issue as have other teams such as the Bills, Jets and Giants. The teams acquiesced because of the widespread ambiguity in interpreting the NFL’s new rule legislating helmet contact and prohibiting “using any part of a player’s helmet to butt, spear, or ram an opponent.”
The Bears initially balked at excluding all such language — as coach Matt Nagy’s comments Saturday in Bourbonnais indicated — but eventually compromised their position because it pertained to a football play. And such plays also were rare: NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent said only three plays out of 40,000 reviewed during the 2017 season would have resulted in an ejection under the newly adopted guidelines.
A source familiar with negotiations said the Bears never intended to default Smith’s guarantees over a football hit and the team introduced its 2017 experience with Danny Trevathan as evidence. Trevathan served a one-game suspension for an illegal hit on Packers receiver Davante Adams, but the Bears never tried to recoup money.
CAA has declined to comment on Smith’s contract negotiations.
COWBOYS: Defensive end Randy Gregory has been activated off the non-football injury list after a year away from football on a substance-abuse suspension.
Gregory has played in just two of the past 32 regular-season games because of multiple suspensions. Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated him not long before the Cowboys reported to training camp in California.
The former Nebraska standout participated in a walkthrough practice for the first time Wednesday. Gregory wasn’t expected to participate in the padded practice in the afternoon. Coach Jason Garrett said Dallas is “still going to be very deliberate with him.”
The 25-year-old was banned for the first four games of 2016 before a 10-game suspension was announced while he served the first penalty. Gregory was suspended indefinitely after getting his first career sack in the final game of the 2016 regular season.
BROWNS: Football’s giving coach Hue Jackson refuge to cope with family loss. Jackson, trying to turn around a Cleveland team that didn’t win a game in 16 tries last season, plans to remain with the team in training camp while mourning the recent deaths of his 83-year-old mother and brother in California.
A team spokesman confirmed Wednesday night that Jackson’s mother, Betty Lee, died over the weekend in Los Angeles following a long illness. Her passing came two weeks after Jackson’s brother, John Jr., died unexpectedly. Jackson intends to stay with the Browns through next week’s exhibition opener against the New York Giants while the family finalizes funeral plans.
Jackson, who is in his third season with Cleveland, has not made any public comments about the deaths during camp, which opened last week. Beyond his daily duties, Jackson’s every move on and off the field as the Browns’ camp is being chronicled by cameras for HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”
JETS: New York Jets linebacker Dylan Donahue has pleaded guilty to DWI charges in connection with a wrong-way crash in the Lincoln Tunnel. Donahue entered the plea Wednesday in Weehawken Municipal Court. As part of a plea deal, three other charges were dismissed. Donahue also will have to drive with an ignition interlock device for a year after his license is reinstated.
Police say Donahue was drunk when he drove the wrong way in the tunnel on Feb. 26 and collided with a jitney bus, injuring four of the 15 people on board. It was his second DUI.The 25-year-old checked into rehab earlier this year.
Donahue was a fifth-round draft pick of the Jets last year and played in four games before he suffered a season-ending elbow injury.
SEAHAWKS: The Seattle Seahawks added depth to their offensive line Wednesday by signing veteran guard J.R. Sweezy. Sweezy rose to prominence during his first four seasons in the league playing for the Seahawks. He signed with Tampa Bay prior to the 2016 season but then missed the entire year with a back injury. He started 14 games in 2017 but finished that season on injured reserve with a leg injury and was released by the Bucs in June.
Sweezy was a defensive lineman in college who converted to offensive line in Seattle and has been a right guard the majority of his career. Sweezy was a starter for both Seattle teams that reached the Super Bowl. He’ll likely compete with right guard D.J. Fluker and left guard Ethan Pocic for a starting spot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.