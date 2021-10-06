Ismael Antonio Medina
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.
A pair of steeds were caught horsing around Friday morning.
Two simultaneous fights took place between students at Horlick High School on Tuesday that left one staff member with an injury, the Racine Police Department reported.
Durango's Pizza Palace on Douglas Avenue is up for sale, but the longstanding family-run restaurant isn't expected to close anytime soon.
There are reports this morning of one U.S. Marshal having been shot on the 3700 block of Clairmont Street in Racine's Georgetown neighborhood while serving a warrant.
Judge Robert Repischak didn't mince words when sentencing Barbara Teeling. “Honestly, ma’am, if you had pled to a felony I would have sent you to prison,” Repischak told her.
The teen allegedly fled the state with his mother amid the allegations before being arrested in Illinois.
RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly beat her child with a spoon, and reportedly said “I feel like I shouldn’t have them.”
The students who wore the "Trump's Wall" shirts, since they did not get prior approval from the school, will face discipline. A group of minority students wore all black in protest. They also met with administration Friday and plan to do so again on Monday, as the school tries to balance freedom of speech with being a community of welcome.
The killing may have been part of a home invasion Monday night.