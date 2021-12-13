Isaiah M Smith, 1200 block of Marquette Street, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500), felony bail jumping.
UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man has been accused of breaking multiple bones of an infant and abusing two other children.
Zachary Wendt, who lives in Burlington and teaches at a Kenosha County school, allegedly had "a sexual relationship" with a 16-year-old girl he met while giving music lessons at a Burlington music store. His cash bond was set at half-a-million dollars during his first court hearing Thursday.
A Sturtevant man has been accused of multiple break-ins and the theft of a car over Thanksgiving weekend.
Gerald Smith flatly denied being the shooter in the surveillance video that captured the murder of Marcellus Martinez. When asked if he killed Martinez, he replied, “I did not.”
The individual is 29-year-old Anthony R. Salgado, of Racine. He will be residing in the 1300 block of 16th Street.
A familiar family is at the helm.
A Racine man has been accused of stealing from a Salvation Army store and also got into a fight with an employee.
A car with two children inside, a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old, was reported stolen Wednesday from the 2200 block of 16th Street. The alleged operator of the stolen vehicle, a 15-year-old male of Racine, was taken into custody Thursday.
A Racine man allegedly involved in the stealing of cash and checks from 1 of Us Brewing, 8100 Washington Ave., in Mount Pleasant, faces criminal charges.
A Racine man could be in one of Wisconsin's highest offices after next year's elections. Here's what he told us about himself in an exclusive interview...
