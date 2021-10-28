Isaiah M Smith

At least three of the men and women arrested Wednesday for alleged connections to cocaine dealing in the greater Racine area were approved to received federal business COVID-19 stimulus funds last year.
Five people allegedly doing heroin and cocaine over the weekend in the parking lot of a Racine County hotel have been reported to have been caught in the act by a deputy, and now all of them face criminal charges.
The City of Burlington is fighting a lawsuit filed by a member of a local pioneer family, who says the city employed an "unfit" firefighter and the firefighter damaged the family's privately owned bridge by driving a fire engine across it to reach a fatal airplane crash.