Isaiah Lutze-Carothers

Park theater's doors were padlocked illegally, and Azarian could lose its demolition contract because of it
Despite a raze order remaining, the fate of The Park (formerly known as The Capitol Theater) is far from sealed. The City Council is still deliberating what company (if any) will be paid around $200,000 to demolish it, or if it can stay.
The theater's sign, untouched for at least 13 years, now reads "SAVE ME," visible to drivers on Washington Avenue.
All four stores of Linda's Hallmark Shop in southeast Wisconsin — New Berlin, Muskego, Franklin and Mount Pleasant — will close in May. The reasons cited for the closures are a combination of the pandemic and the owners' desire to retire.
Steve Spitzer founded his Racine County pharmacies to fight the drug industry. Now he's selling to Walgreens
Pharmacy Station's founder fought to buck the system and to keep prescription prices down. But the rising cost of pharmaceuticals has made it seemingly impossible to protect consumers from being gouged.
A former NFL coach lost his home in Florida home while waiting for Wisconsin to fulfill his unemployment claim. Here's what went wrong:
During Kyle Rittenhouse’s recent visit to a Racine County tavern, he drank beer, flashed white power signs while posing for photos, and was serenaded with the Proud Boys anthem, according to documents filed by prosecutors Wednesday.
UPDATE: Neighbors say woman still alive after being shot in the chest in College Avenue building Friday morning
A man, who said he lives in the upstairs unit next to where the shooting was reported, said he was awoken by gunshots followed by a woman who started banging on his door while screaming, "Help! Help! I'm going to die!"
UNION GROVE — A Union Grove man allegedly attempted to sexually assault a 5-year-old child.
Racine Police ask for public's help in identifying robbery suspects, including teen accused of shooting woman
The Racine Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying two suspects, from two different cases, who have remained at large since fall of last year.
The community has responded with strong support. A fundraiser, which has already nearly tripled its $5,000 goal, is ongoing.
The café is the first Black-owned coffee shop in Racine, according to owner Deontrae Mayfield.
Volunteers swing by the building to teach free classes, ranging from sewing to construction. Mayfield's goal is to offer youths skills they may not access in high school. But there's plenty more going down at The Main Project.
"I've learned that it's easier to help out than people think it is," said 19-year-old volunteer Devin Wilson.
Mayfield learned how to make coffee just three days before his opening date, he said, and for the first two weeks he was open, he didn't charge anyone for the drinks they ordered. "I was still learning," he said. "I wanted to make sure I could make a great cup of coffee before I had you pay for it."