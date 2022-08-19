 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Isaiah Dejesus-Bazan

Isaiah Dejesus-Bazan, 55800 block of Emstan Hills Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of child pornography, second degree sexual assault of a child under 16 years of age, use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, exposing a child to harmful material.

