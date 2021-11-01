 Skip to main content
Isaac W Gallegos, 100 block of Accipiter Court, Burlington, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony intimidation of a victim (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).

