Is moving football to the spring really such a bad idea? Like it or not, it's time to consider the option

Like it or not, football revenues drive everything else in athletics. No college has a rainy-day fund to raid. Consider what happened last week at Boise State, which announced it was cutting its baseball and swimming and diving programs. The athletic director estimated it would save $2.3 million, and even that won't be enough. Because if Albertsons Stadium, with a seating capacity of 36,000, is limited because of coronavirus restrictions to half- or quarter-full this fall, Boise's budget will still come up $7-$10 million short.

Certainly, there are no guarantees that crowds might return to games next spring, either, but chances are a lot better then than in the next couple of months. I'd rate the odds of even quarter-full stadiums this fall at next to nil. We can't keep neighborhood bars open. What makes you think football fans would practice social distancing once they've had a beer or two or 12? Even if you make fans sit every other seat, they still have to get up to go to the restroom or concession stand. Who's telling them to maintain a safe distance from each other while standing in an interminable line? Would you like that job? Who listens to reason when her team is down three touchdowns and the line to the women's restroom snakes around the stadium?