Irving Rapheal Jemison
RACINE — Both youths who were pulled from Lake Michigan on Saturday night have died.
READ DOCUMENTS HERE: Although he has been cleared to return to the classroom, Burlington High School Teacher Jeff Taff was found in a recent investigation to have engaged in many instances of poor judgment and a lack of professionalism, newly released investigative reports show.
UPDATE: 9-year-old girl dies after being pulled from lake near Zoo Beach; teen hospitalized in separate water incident
Racine police report two separate possible drownings Saturday at North Beach and Zoo Beach.
Update: 14-year-old girl from Milwaukee 'in critical condition' after Monday Lake Michigan emergency
Monday one more girl was taken by Flight For Life after she was pulled from Racine's Lake Michigan shores, while another was rescued with just minor scratches.
The video released today does not show jail staff interacting physically with Malcolm James prior to his death, only him hitting his head and walls without staff opening the door. What came next remains unknown to the public.
A well-lived life that ended too soon: Firefighter Jeff Erickson loved family, helping others, Harleys
Jeffery Erickson died Monday from leukemia complications connected to his career as a Caledonia firefighter. He was 56. The last several years he was alive, made possible by a bone marrow transplant, were “very special,” daughter Brittany Erickson said.
A Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly had cocaine, LSD and meth in his car after he fled from a traffic stop this week.
When the teen confronted the man during the act, the man allegedly said to her “Sorry, I’m tweaking."
A Racine man allegedly dislocated a woman's jaw and threatened to shoot her before begging for the police not to be called on him.
According to a report, the woman slapped a nurse in the face and then kicked a police officer in the groin in the hospital.