Ira Winderman: The only questions for the NBA … are the lingering questions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The "bubble" or "campus" or whatever you prefer to call the NBA's venture into quarantine basketball became real on Friday, when the league and the players' union formally signed off, followed by the release of a schedule that had been in limbo, like the rest of the league, for months.

It if works, it will provide entertainment, competition, a return to something at least closer to normal. If it doesn't, it won't be for a lack of planning.

Like so much in these uncertain times, amid the coronavirus pandemic, there is reason for both hope and doubt.

• Why it will work: The players recognize what is at stake, from both physical and fiscal perspectives. Yes, 113 pages of Health and Safety Protocols can be overwhelming, but arguably not any more overwhelming than what some teams require in their playbooks.

• Why it won't: League lore is replete with those who have skirted team, league and even game rules. In the case of playing through a pandemic, a single shaky action with the NBA's Jenga tower and it could all come tumbling down.