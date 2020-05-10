Ira Winderman: Even if no NBA until August, worth wait for LeBron, Riley, Whiteside

2. Anthony Davis seekers: While there is a $28.8 million player option for next season, the expectation all along has been for Davis to opt out and then re-sign with the Lakers on a max deal.

About the only way Davis shakes free — to create some sort of free-agency frenzy this offseason — would be some type of falling out in Los Angeles.

That hasn't happened yet. And if there is no more time for anything to happen, then there is no reason not to return.

3. Bucks with Giannis: Giannis Antetokounmpo can sign an extension this offseason or potentially return to the Bucks in 2021 free agency.

To assure the marriage endures, Milwaukee needs to show they can contend at the highest level. If there are no 2020 playoffs, it could come down to all or nothing for the Bucks in the 2021 postseason.

4. The mess that is the 76ers: Can Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons co-exist? Should Brett Brown return as coach?

No team needs a 2020 postseason more than the Philadelphia 76ers, even if it make it easier to grease the skids for a teardown. Who are they? At the moment, no one is quite sure.