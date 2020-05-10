Ira Winderman: Even if no NBA until August, worth wait for LeBron, Riley, Whiteside

At first, it sounded a bit absurd, Milwaukee Bucks part-owner Marc Lasry mentioning the possibility of the NBA resuming play deep into the summer on Thursday on CBNC's Halftime Report.
"I think you'll start seeing fan-less games," he said, "and you'll start seeing them hopefully in August."
It was a comment that created pause, the league going to such lengths for a restart.
The amount of revenue at stake for the chairman and CEO of Avenue Capital Group is significant, as it is for the rest of the league's owners.
But they hardly are alone.
Much is at stake for those beyond the owners' suites, which is why even with such an improbably late start, there is almost groundswell for resumption.
There are, in fact, ample stakeholders when it comes to finding a way to close out 2019-20 amid the new coronavirus pandemic.
1. LeBron James: At 35, the clock is ticking.
With his Los Angeles Lakers atop the West by 5½ games, it might be the easiest road to the top seed in the conference for the balance of his career.
This well could be his best chance for a title since he last won with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016.
2. Anthony Davis seekers: While there is a $28.8 million player option for next season, the expectation all along has been for Davis to opt out and then re-sign with the Lakers on a max deal.
About the only way Davis shakes free — to create some sort of free-agency frenzy this offseason — would be some type of falling out in Los Angeles.
That hasn't happened yet. And if there is no more time for anything to happen, then there is no reason not to return.
3. Bucks with Giannis: Giannis Antetokounmpo can sign an extension this offseason or potentially return to the Bucks in 2021 free agency.
To assure the marriage endures, Milwaukee needs to show they can contend at the highest level. If there are no 2020 playoffs, it could come down to all or nothing for the Bucks in the 2021 postseason.
4. The mess that is the 76ers: Can Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons co-exist? Should Brett Brown return as coach?
No team needs a 2020 postseason more than the Philadelphia 76ers, even if it make it easier to grease the skids for a teardown. Who are they? At the moment, no one is quite sure.
5. Ping-Pong ball collectors: At 20-47 and 20-46, the Atlanta Hawks and Detroit Pistons, respectively, are single victories by the 19-46 Cleveland Cavaliers and 19-45 Minnesota Timberwolves, from being tied in the win column for the No. 2 lottery seed.
So close, yet so far away.
6. Blazers backcourt: At No. 9 in the West, the Portland Trail Blazers are 3½ games out of the final playoff seed in the conference. At stake could be the future of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum as the focus of a backcourt-driven offense.
Beyond that, meaningful playoff-race games could go a long way for former Heat center Hassan Whiteside on the free-agent market.
7. Spurs' playoff streak: The Spurs have made the playoffs for 22 consecutive seasons, tied for the NBA's longest such all-time streak with the Syracuse Nationals/Philadelphia 76ers (1950-'71).
Gregg Popovich's team stands four games out of the West's final seed.
Is this all there is?
8. Clippers' load management: Doc Rivers has gone all-in with a load-management approach with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. For the Los Angeles Clippers, the season has been about the playoffs from the start.
So, if no playoffs, then no true read on what the Clippers could be, or whether to double down on the approach again next season, with Leonard and George both eligible to opt into 2021 free agency.
9. Jazz's 1-2 punch: No one is comparing Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to John Stockton and Karl Malone. But the two were viewed as the Utah Jazz's future — until Gobert fooled around and he and Mitchell came down with COVID-19.
Without tangible time back together this season, the Jazz could be faced with one of the league's biggest offseason decisions.
10. Pat Riley's balance of trade: Among the reasons the Heat went all-in to acquire Andre Iguodala at this season's trade deadline was to bolster the 2020 playoff run.
Without 2020 playoffs, it could turn out to be only a singe complete season with Iguodala in 2020-21 in exchange for the potential promise of Justise Winslow. Riley needs these playoffs, because Iguodala needs these playoffs.
