As our regular readers are aware, four times a year I look back over the performance of the markets in the past quarter and provide insights into what happened and why. Reviewing what just happened, in the context of what is going on in the economy and the markets over a longer period of time, gives us perspective. Following a tremendous first quarter, and excellent April, patient investors who survived May’s declines were rewarded with the best June returns in over 80 years.
Just the facts
Gaining 3.8%, and now up 17% for the year, the quarter’s best performing major index was the broadly diversified S & P 500 Average, which represents approximately 80% of the value of all domestic equities (stocks). Second place went to the technology heavy NASDAQ (over-the-counter) Index, up 3.6% in the quarter and almost 21% year to date. Third place went to the Dow Jones Average of 30 major industrial companies, gaining 2.6% for the quarter and 14% for the year to date. And rounding out the field, in fourth place, up 1.7% for the quarter and 16% for the year was the Russell 2000 (small company) Index.
Once again, International and Global stocks and funds also had a good quarter. And once again, in an environment with expectations rising for lower interest rates, bond funds did as well, with longer maturity bonds doing exceptionally well. Municipal bond funds also provided very good relative returns in the quarter.
Quarter in perspective
Our regular readers may recall that the first quarter saw exceptional gains on the back of hopes for lower interest rates and stability in global trade. With no actual resolution to open trade disputes and no rate reduction by the Federal Reserve, stocks moved higher or lower throughout the quarter on speculation with respect to each of these issues.
The stock market highs for the year achieved in April were eroded by significant losses in May on the back of worries about tariffs and trade discord. But the quarter ended well on the hopes of a trade agreement, or at worst, a truce expected between China and the U.S. which did actually occur in the weekend after the close of the fiscal quarter.
Advice today
Given the significant gains so far this year for stock and bond investors, I am encouraged. But given the dubious foundation upon which those gains are based, I remain cautious. Once again stocks are rising on the back of hopes for stability in global trade and the continued growth of the global economy and corporate profits. Bonds are rising on the hopes of interest rate reductions anticipated to be made by our Federal Reserve and central banks around the world in response to weakening global growth.
Although seemingly in conflict, perhaps investors are simply hedging their bets by holding stocks for the anticipated gains that will come from increased global activity after short term interest rates are reduced. Because of the markets’ ambivalence and because, in these times of significant change and challenge, we don’t really know what lies ahead or what turbulence we may encounter, I continue to recommend caution and balance for all investors.
