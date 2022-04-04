'Into the Woods' auditions at Racine Theatre Guild

RACINE — The Racine Theatre Guild will hold open auditions for the darkly comical and tunefully touching musical, “Into the Woods,” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30, and from 5 to 10 p.m. Sunday, May 1, at the Theatre Guild, 2519 Northwestern Ave.

A cow as white as milk. Cape as red as blood. Hair as yellow as corn. Slipper as pure as gold. These are the enchanted ingredients in Stephen Sondheim’s fractured fairytale. A childless baker and his wife journey into the woods to lift the Witch’s curse and encounter Jack with his beanstalk, Cinderella with her prince, Rapunzel with her tower, and Little Red Riding Hood with her wolf. The epic adventure grants all of their wishes, but what are the consequences when their dreams come true?

The musical has a variety of roles available for individuals ages 16 and older. Strong singers of every level of experience are invited to audition. More information about role requirements can be found at racinetheatre.org/audition.

Both actors and crew members will be required to be fully vaccinated to volunteer on productions. Actors will be asked to show proof of vaccination at auditions.

Director is Robert Kroes. Those interested in auditioning must sign-up for an hour time slot by calling RTG at 262-633-4218 or emailing boxoffice@racinetheatre.org. They should bring sheet music and sing a prepared song for the audition. An accompanist will be provided and tape recordings or unaccompanied singing are not permitted.

Scripts may be checked out in advance from the box office with a $10 deposit. “Into the Woods” will go into rehearsal in May and will be performed weekends July 15-31.

