Intentions expressed to expand NCAA field

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Plenty of people have called for NCAA Tournament expansion. Count ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips among them.

Phillips said Wednesday at the ACC Tipoff that “it's time to look at” expanding the field beyond the 68 teams currently invited to the Big Dance each March.

Phillips believes the NCAA's best tournaments are the ones that feature the most schools. That's part of why he's hopeful of eventual expansion, not just for the men's event but for all NCAA championships.

Increasing the field also brings rewards for those “schools that are spending a tremendous amount of resources in sports and not having a chance to access those championships,” he said.

Currently, just 68 of 358 men's basketball programs qualify for the men's NCAAs — 32 conference champions and 36 at-large teams picked by the selection committee. Phillips said the logistics of staging a bigger tournament need to be worked out.

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has advocated for more teams in the field the past 30 years. “I've been knocked down every year I've brought it up,” said the 77-year-old Boeheim. “I stopped bringing it up. Everybody thought I was an idiot.”

Notre Dame coach Mike Brey projects adding three more First Four pods — one for each region — could work and take the field up to 80.

“Let's throw three more Daytons in, regionalize it up and play it out, let some more kids get in there," Brey said.

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton wants to double the field — and double the experience for athletes who work hard all year for their moment in March. “Do you realize how it would be an opportunity for all these youngsters to participate in the NCAA Tournament?" he said. “It's the greatest games in history."