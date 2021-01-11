 Skip to main content
Instruments wanted for LINK program
Violin musician

RACINE — Since 1997, the Racine Arts Council has been offering the Lonely Instruments Need Kids (LINK) program to support the youth of our community and school music programs throughout Racine County by providing musical instruments to elementary and middle school children who are financially unable to purchase or rent an instrument. They are referred to the program by their teacher, principal or music director.

Donations of slightly used musical instruments in good playing condition are needed for the program. Cash donations are also needed for instrument repairs. Flutes, violins, saxophones, violas, clarinets and baritones are especially needed.

To donate, call the Racine Arts Council office at 262-635-0261 or send email to info@racineartscouncil.org.

