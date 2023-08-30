An instructional volleyball class will be offered at the Image Management Family YMCA Branch at 8501 Campus Drive in Mount Pleasant on Tuesday nights from Sept. 5 through Sept. 26.

The class incorporates fundamental volleyball skills, sportsmanship and teamwork and will be taught by the sports and recreation staff at the YMCA.

Youth ages 8 to 11 will attend the early session from 5:30 p.m. to 6:20 p.m. and youth ages 12 to 16 will attend the late session from 6:20 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

The fee is $45 for YMCA members and $60 for the general public.

For questions, contact Ryan Thompson by phone at 262-898-4751 or by email at rthompson@ymcaracine.org.