MOUNT PLEASANT — InSinkErator opened its doors Wednesday for a grand opening and tours of its new, 87,000-square-foot headquarters and innovation center at 1250 International Drive, as reported in Thursday’s paper.

However, for those who did not see the additional photos of the $34 million building that ran online at www.journaltimes.com, we share a few more in this space.

The building currently houses nearly 175 engineers and other employees. InSinkErator’s parent company, Emerson, is making another $29 million investment in the former headquarters and manufacturing building at 4700 21st St. to expand its manufacturing capabilities.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

