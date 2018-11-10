MOUNT PLEASANT — InSinkErator opened its doors Wednesday for a grand opening and tours of its new, 87,000-square-foot headquarters and innovation center at 1250 International Drive, as reported in Thursday’s paper.
However, for those who did not see the additional photos of the $34 million building that ran online at www.journaltimes.com, we share a few more in this space.
The building currently houses nearly 175 engineers and other employees. InSinkErator’s parent company, Emerson, is making another $29 million investment in the former headquarters and manufacturing building at 4700 21st St. to expand its manufacturing capabilities.
