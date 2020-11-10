Insects are subject of Kenosha Public Museum exhibit

KENOSHA — In the air, water and even under foot, insects inhabit every domain of our daily lives, performing essential functions that balance our fragile ecosystem on earth. By using cutting-edge technology and custom methods, artist Bob Sober created "Small Wonders: Insects in Focus," an exhibition that allows viewers to see this hidden world like they’ve never seen it before. Small Wonders aims to inspire, in an artistic way, our natural curiosity to understand the form, function and diversity of nature. The exhibition can be seen through Jan. 7 at the Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave.
Creating human-scale images of insects, with resolution so high that every hair, dimple, and tiny structure is clearly revealed, was impossible prior to the technological advancements of the past 10 years. High-resolution digital cameras, fast personal computers, economical digital storage and powerful software applications capable of assisting with the assembly of hundreds or thousands of individual photographs create the opportunity to capture accurate images of insects as they truly exist.
These new ways of seeing confront viewers with the idea that insects display the elements we attribute to good design or beautiful artwork. Colors like neon green, sapphire blue, crimson red, deep violet, and brilliant yellow are all part of the insect world. Wild, multi-colored patterns sometimes come from hair, sometimes from iridescent scales, and other times from colors integral to the insect’s exoskeleton. Smooth metallic finishes and heavily stippled texture may exist on the same insect. Strange body shapes, delicate wing structures, and beautifully engineered body components captivate. These tiny creatures are indeed artwork, in every sense of the word.
Sober, a visual artist as well as technological pioneer whose photographic techniques are the subject of educational tutorials, offers a series of 30 images that bring the natural world to a scale rarely experienced until now. Small Wonders finds viewers at the intersection of art and science, and brings together two fields of thought in a provocative and inspiring way. The exhibition is organized by ExhibitsUSA, a program of Mid-America Arts Alliance.
Current gallery hours are: Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Special hours are 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturdays, Nov. 14 and 21. There is no admission fee. For the most up-to-date information, go to KenoshaPublicMuseum.org or call 262-653-4140.
