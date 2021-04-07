Ins and outs east of the I: Prott loses in Caledonia; Wind Point president keeps her seat

A Caledonia incumbent trustee lost his seat, North Bay and Sturtevant have new presidents, and Wind Point's president has held onto her position while Sturtevant's and Wind Point's village boards will also see changes after Tuesday's election.
Caledonia
In the village’s only contested race, a political newcomer has unseat an incumbent with years of government experience.
Incumbent David Prott, who has been Caledonia Town Board supervisor and Caledonia Village Board trustee in the past, received 1,616 votes Tuesday. Challenger Holly McManus received 2,063 votes, according to unofficial Racine County election data.
Four seats were up for election this April in Caledonia on Tuesday, but Village President James Dobbs, Trustee No. 1 Thomas Weatherston and Trustee No. 3 Kevin Wanggaard all ran unopposed for re-election.
McManus, a police detective with the City of St. Francis in Milwaukee County, said she is very excited to serve the Caledonia community.
“I am specifically excited to learn from and work with the current board in hopes to bring a fresh perspective and new ideas for the continued success for our village," McManus said.
McManus said that because she earned many votes — nearly 450 more votes than her opponent — that shows the community is ready for new ideas and energy.
She emphasized that she is a lot younger than many on the Village Board: “A significant number of the community within my age bracket is looking for an exciting community to live and bring their family up in.”
North Bay
In the only contested North Bay election, political newcomer Mark J. Schall has defeated opponent and resident member of the Planning Commission C. Rocco Castellano by a narrow 53 votes to be elected village president.
Schall, who according to Racine County unofficial Tuesday night results received 80 votes, said he feels anxious to start the job of working toward making sure everything he promised his supporters follows through.
Castellano, who received 27 votes, said, “I think we’re in good hands with Mark Schall as president. I’m behind him and I will 100% support him.”
Schall said, “I want to improve the cohesiveness of the village, to earn membership in the National Register and State Register of Historic Places."
Current President Roger Mellem chose not to run for re-election.
Clerk Dori Panthofer and Trustee No. 3/Constable Kristin Wright both ran unopposed and were re-elected.
Sturtevant
In Sturtevant, an incumbent has kept her trustee seat, a political newcomer has been elected a trustee seat and a former trustee has been elected president.
Three trustee seats for the Village of Sturtevant were open for the election that ended Tuesday. In the running for the seats were incumbents Kari Villalpando and Mike Rosenbaum, and newcomer Jason Ingle.
According to unofficial Racine County results, Villalpando received 482 votes, Ingle received 406 and Rosenbaum received 397.
However, Rosenbaum was also in the running for the position of Sturtevant Village President against political newcomer Walter Davis in the April 6 election. Rosenbaum won that election. According to unofficial Racine County numbers, Rosenbaum received 400 votes; Davis got 260.
Wind Point
One political newcomer has joined two trustee incumbents who were re-elected in the race that ended Tuesday for the Wind Point Village Board. Additionally, incumbent Village President Susan Sanabria has kept her seat.
Three seats, representing half of the seats on the Wind Point Village Board, were on the ballot. In the running were incumbents Donald Gloo and Martin Meissner, and newcomers Milton Habeck, Kate Maurer and Michael Rohrer.
Incumbent Janet Bernberg chose not to run for re-election.
Rohrer received the most votes for a trustee candidate Tuesday, totaling 391. Gloo received 369 votes and Meissner received 361 votes, according to unofficial Racine County election results. These three have won the trustee seats.
Maurer took fourth place with 350 votes and Habeck was fifth with 257.
Sanabria kept her presidency after receiving 354 votes; challenger John Polodna received 308 votes in that race.
Polodna said this election generated a lot of enthusiasm in the village.
“New leadership is on the horizon," Polodna said. "Wind Point is a fantastic village to begin with and I really see tremendous growth coming in the village.”
Habeck said he is not expecting much change to occur within the Village Board. "The reason I was running was because the board wasn’t listening, and I don’t think that’s going to change."
Maurer said she is hoping that during the next election, even more people become inspired to “dip their toes into local government. It’s for everybody. It’s not just for people who’ve had a seat on a local board for the last 30-40 years.”