Ins and outs east of the I: Prott loses in Caledonia; Wind Point president keeps her seat

She emphasized that she is a lot younger than many on the Village Board: “A significant number of the community within my age bracket is looking for an exciting community to live and bring their family up in.”

North Bay

In the only contested North Bay election, political newcomer Mark J. Schall has defeated opponent and resident member of the Planning Commission C. Rocco Castellano by a narrow 53 votes to be elected village president.

Schall, who according to Racine County unofficial Tuesday night results received 80 votes, said he feels anxious to start the job of working toward making sure everything he promised his supporters follows through.

Castellano, who received 27 votes, said, “I think we’re in good hands with Mark Schall as president. I’m behind him and I will 100% support him.”

Schall said, “I want to improve the cohesiveness of the village, to earn membership in the National Register and State Register of Historic Places."

Current President Roger Mellem chose not to run for re-election.

Clerk Dori Panthofer and Trustee No. 3/Constable Kristin Wright both ran unopposed and were re-elected.

Sturtevant