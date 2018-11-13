WHAT: WIAA state championship football games

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 15

WHERE: Camp Randall Stadium, Madison

DIVISION 6 GAME: 1 p.m. Racine Lutheran Crusaders (11-2) vs. Iola-Scandinavia Thunderbirds (13-0) 

DIVISION 4 GAME: 7 p.m. St. Catherine's Angels (13-0) vs. St. Croix Central Panthers (13-0) 

TICKETS: $8 single game; $20 for all Thursday games

INTERNET: Both games will be broadcast on www.gatewaysportsweb.org 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Load comments