IndyCar ready to race after pandemic delayed start of season

Newgarden isn't sure veterans will have any sort of edge considering drivers have largely been sidelined since the Sept. 22 finale. Texas has never before opened an IndyCar season and instead is held well into the season and after the Indianapolis 500.

"Texas is a very difficult racetrack to race in general, whether you've been there 20 years or first time. It's a daunting track to get right," Newgarden said. "From the rookie side, it's going to be extremely difficult. This whole year is going to be tough on rookies with limited track time. I think Texas will be one of the toughest places to go to right out of the gates."

IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway are in their first year of new ownership under Roger Penske, who has worked with teams to get them guaranteed bonus money installment payments while business was closed. IndyCar now has a revised 14-race schedule. It includes three stops at Indianapolis, two on the road course and the rescheduled Indy 500 on Aug. 23.

"We've not heard a huge amount of issues yet," IndyCar President Jay Frye said. "We're very conscious that the economics of the teams matter. It's exciting that we're on NBC on Saturday night, and we're going to do everything we can to provide as many benefits as we can to make sure our partners are covered.