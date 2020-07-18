IndyCar: Pagenaud snaps Ganassi streak with Iowa win

The first occurred when Will Power's left front wheel came off his car, sending him into the wall and the tire bounding within feet of his head. The second occurred on the aborted restart, when Colton Herta's car catapulted over Rinus VeeKay, missing the rookie's head by inches but destroying the new safety device added by IndyCar this season.

"I can't thank IndyCar enough for that aeroscreen," Power said.

Oliver Askew and Pato O'Ward were third and fourth for Arrow McLaren SP with Josef Newgarden rounding out the top five.

Newgarden spent much of the night racing for the lead before the back-to-back cautions shuffled up the field.

"The caution was certainly the nail in the coffin. Without sounding too over-confident, we had the car to beat tonight, hands-down," he said. "To be honest, I'm angry about how this all transpired. Some of it's just bad luck. The yellow coming out when it came out, I can't fault my guys. They did a great job. I had a rocket ship."