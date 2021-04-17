IndyCar opens season with stacked rookie class chasing Dixon

"I don't think you can ever really put a time scale on it or an age or anything like that," Dixon said. "I think we've seen the longevity, not just in our sport but across sports in general, there's so many different ways, whether it's the mental game or training or anything like that."

Penske has three IndyCar champions on its roster: Josef Newgarden has two titles, while Simon Pagenaud and Will Power each have one. Power has confirmed he's in a contract year this season while Pagenaud declined to comment; Roger Penske said contract talks are ongoing with all his drivers, but he's generally been on record as opposed to fielding four teams.

Penske has plenty on his plate beyond driver contracts as he begins his second season as owner of both IndyCar and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. His first year of ownership was decimated by the pandemic and he was forced to host the Indianapolis 500 without spectators for the first time in history.