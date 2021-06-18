IndyCar: Looking to find some mojo at Road America

Rossi has noticed a trend among the Andretti cars: They are competitive when they start up front. Hunter-Reay’s last win was from the pole, three of Herta’s four career victories are from pole and four of Rossi’s seven victories are from pole. Rossi started second or third in two of his other wins.

“It is the harsh reality but we need to understand why the races that we win are when we are so superiorly dominant,” Rossi said. “You’re not going to win a championship if you can only win when you start first or second with a car that’s two or three tenths (of a second) clear.

“You’ve got to be able to win in other ways. You’ve got to be able to make it happen because you’re not always going to have the best car every weekend, and you’re not going to be the best driver. Every weekend is too damn competitive.”

IndyCar this season has had seven winners through eight races with points leader Pato O’Ward the only repeat winner. Rossi’s best finish is seventh, even though he’s started second twice.

Rossi is not calling for any changes among his No. 27 Honda team. He considers Road America “one of the best permanent road courses in the world” and believes a breakthrough is near.