IndyCar drivers cope with strange Memorial Day weekend

Even Will Power, the 2018 Indy winner, finds himself in a different role — watching his wife, Elizabeth, compete in Saturday’s Better-Half Invitational. Created by James Hinchliffe, it will pit 17 partners of IndyCar drivers in an online race that includes two practice sessions and a qualifying run.

All of it helps because drivers are coping with a seemingly endless offseason.

“I haven’t even kept an eye on the date,” said Power, Pagenaud’s teammate for Team Penske. “I didn’t even realize it was May. North Carolina is nice in May, but it’s the first time I’ve seen North Carolina in May. I hope I don’t have to see it again in May for like another 10 years.”

Pagenaud, the first French winner of the 500 in more than a century, hasn’t even been able to savor the spoils of being the defending champion.

Instead of spending the month of May in the media spotlight, he’s simply tried to stay fit, fine-tune his racing skills on simulators and reflect on what May could have been.

“To be honest, it’s not the driving itself,” Pagenaud said when asked what he missed most about Carb Day. “It’s the crowd coming to the track, seeing the buildup before the race. We usually get to meet some kids from school as well. It’s just fun.”