Indy Car: Andretti blowing away field at the Brickyard

Andretti has known his car was fast since the track opened Wednesday, but did not want to get ahead of himself in his quest to win "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" in his 15th attempt.

"The biggest hurdle when you come to Indy is speed," Andretti said. "We had it. But then you start to wonder — is Chevy sandbagging? Is it too good to be true? Man, Honda brought it. We've got the speed down. We've just got to execute."

Andretti received praise from his father, Michael, the team owner.

"He blew me away," Michael Andretti said. "That first lap was amazing. We were all shocked by it. Last two laps he was pedaling the heck out of it. He did a great job."

The Andretti camp finished the first round with five drivers in the top 15. Teams can make multiple attempts before the session ends and Colton Herta, who was 10th, indicated he'd probably try again to make the fast nine.

"We have a tremendous team. Great depth and talent and bringing James in only helped our effort," Michael Andretti said. "One of the challenges is trying to make all our cars equal. They're as close together as they've ever been.

"Until yesterday, I didn't know where we were going to be. Then thought we have a legit shot of putting six cars in the top nine."