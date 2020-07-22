Indy 500 releases plan

“In terms of the plan itself, it is approved. We have a green flag and we expect to do the race,” Miles said. “We think it’s important to have a race — have this race — to set an example for how people can come together under proper procedures.”

The Indianapolis 500 has run continuously since 1911 with just two breaks for World War I and World War II. While the speedway does not announce official attendance figures, the sprawling facility with its infield lake and golf course can hold about 300,000 people, surpassing Ascot Racecourse as the largest sports facility in the world.

Football

Carlton Haselrig, a Pro Bowl right guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the early 1990s who is also the only wrestler in NCAA history to win six individual national championships, died Wednesday. He was 54.

Pat Pecora, who coached Haselrig to heavyweight division championships at both the NCAA Division II and Division I levels in the 1980s at the Pittsburgh-Johnstown, said Haselrig had been in declining health in recent years. The school said in a statement that Haselrig’s death was due to natural causes.