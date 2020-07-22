Indy 500 releases plan

The Indianapolis 500 will limit fan attendance, implement strict testing, social distancing and mask requirements, and lift the local broadcast blackout for just the second time in nearly seven decades when the postponed race is run next month at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
Speedway officials released a detailed 88-page plan Wednesday for conducting the 104th edition of the race in the age of the coronavirus. The first race under new track owner Roger Penske was scheduled for its usual May date on the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend, but the virus outbreak caused it to be rescheduled for Aug. 23.
Penske Entertainment chief executive Mark Miles acknowledged “everything will be different about this year’s race.”
Capacity will be limited to 25% — about 87,500 fans — at the massive speedway, and tickets will be distributed to allow proper social distancing among groups. Even a crowd that size would make it the largest sporting event in North America and perhaps anywhere since the pandemic shutdown began in March.
Most concessions will consist of prepacked food. Fans will have their temperature checked upon entry and receive hand sanitizer and a mask, which they will be required to wear when they are not eating or drinking. New signage and video boards will be posted to provide guidance throughout the speedway.
“In terms of the plan itself, it is approved. We have a green flag and we expect to do the race,” Miles said. “We think it’s important to have a race — have this race — to set an example for how people can come together under proper procedures.”
The Indianapolis 500 has run continuously since 1911 with just two breaks for World War I and World War II. While the speedway does not announce official attendance figures, the sprawling facility with its infield lake and golf course can hold about 300,000 people, surpassing Ascot Racecourse as the largest sports facility in the world.
Football
Carlton Haselrig, a Pro Bowl right guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the early 1990s who is also the only wrestler in NCAA history to win six individual national championships, died Wednesday. He was 54.
Pat Pecora, who coached Haselrig to heavyweight division championships at both the NCAA Division II and Division I levels in the 1980s at the Pittsburgh-Johnstown, said Haselrig had been in declining health in recent years. The school said in a statement that Haselrig’s death was due to natural causes.
Haselrig, who didn’t play a down of college football after suffering an injury during his freshman year at Lock Haven, spent five years in the NFL after the Steelers took him in the 12th round of the 1990 draft. His career was cut short in the mid-1990s due to a battle with alcohol and substance abuse. He dabbled in mixed martial arts in the late 2000s, going 3-2 before retiring.
Born in Johnstown, about an hour east of Pittsburgh, the 6-foot-1, 295-pound Haselrig attempted to play college football for Lock Haven before transferring to his hometown college. Athletic and exceptionally fast for his size, Haselrig put together a run unprecedented in NCAA history.
Haselrig captured the Division II titles in 1987, 1988 and 1989. NCAA rules at the time permitted individual champions in the lower divisions to compete in the Division I championships. Haselrig won the Division I title each year, leading to the formation of what became known as the “Haselrig Rule” that prevented lower division wrestlers from competing in Division I. At one point Haselrig won 122 consecutive matches.
- Mike Zimmer may not be coaching on the final year of his contract this fall after all.
The Vikings were finalizing a new multiyear deal for Zimmer on Wednesday, according to NFL Network, preparing to reward the seventh-year coach following his second playoff win in New Orleans in January. Zimmer led the 10-6 Vikings to a third postseason appearance in his sixth season in Minnesota last year.
Zimmer, 64, is tied for the seventh-longest tenured NFL head coach, behind only Bill Belichick, Sean Payton, Mike Tomlin, John Harbaugh, Pete Carroll and Andy Reid. Under Zimmer, the Vikings are 57-38-1 (.599) in the regular season and 2-3 in the playoffs.
Zimmer was set to enter the final year of his contract, which ran congruently with general manager Rick Spielman’s contract, currently set to expire after the 2020 season.
- The first mention of Michael Bennett in a Seahawks media guide came on Page 130 in 2009.
Bennett was among 18 players listed in the “additional free agents” section, meaning, mostly, players who had not been drafted that year as rookies.
“A solid performer at either defensive end spot, Bennett has a solid combination of pass-rushing speed and run-stopping strength on the edge,” the Seahawks wrote in their capsule of Bennett, a Texas A&M graduate whose picture and profile was included among the likes of quarterback Jeff Rowe, tight end John Tereshinski and fullback Dan Curran.
Bennett would go on to be all of those things plus so much more during an 11-year NFL career spent largely with the Seahawks — which included being an anchor on the defensive line of the 2013 team that won the only Super Bowl title in Seattle’s history.
His career came to an official end Tuesday morning when he announced his retirement.
While Bennett turned 34 last November, he was still an effective player in 15 games split between New England and Dallas, making 6 1/2 sacks. There had even been some rumblings that he could return for a third stint with the Seahawks.
Basketball
Two Phoenix Suns players — guard Ricky Rubio and forward Aron Baynes — revealed on Wednesday that they have tested positive for COVID-19.
Rubio has been cleared and joined the team in Florida following a positive result in Phoenix. The team’s starting point guard was able to practice beginning Tuesday but wasn’t sure how much he would play in the team’s upcoming scrimmages.
Baynes is still in Phoenix and said in a video interview with Stadium that he’s “trying to pass some steps to get re-united with the team out there in Orlando.” He said he hasn’t tested “passable” in about 30 days.
Baynes said he the coronavirus hit him pretty hard and he “slept for four days straight” but he’s starting to feel better now. He said his wife and two kids also tested positive but had “very minimal” symptoms.
