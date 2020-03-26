Indianapolis 500 postponed until August because of pandemic

Four races were initially scrapped and IndyCar said it would resume racing May 9 on the road course at Indy. The opening race is now listed as May 30 at Detroit, but the schedule is in flux.

The Indy road course race will now be run on July 4, a day before NASCAR races at The Brickyard in an unprecedented doubleheader between the series. St. Pete now is listed at the bottom of the IndyCar schedule with no date listed. It is not clear if that means it would be the season finale, or if it could be wedged elsewhere into a schedule that is constantly changing.

Races at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, Circuit of the Americas in Texas and Long Beach will not be rescheduled. IndyCar moved the August race dates for Mid-Ohio one week earlier and Gateway outside of St. Louis one week later, while Portland was moved from Labor Day to one week after.

As for the 500, the new schedule will begin with practices Aug. 12-13, followed by "Fast Friday" on Aug. 14 and weekend qualifying, Aug. 15-16. The following week is dark until Aug. 20, with the final Indianapolis 500 practice on Friday, Aug. 21 as part of Carb Day.

"I'll tell you this, no matter what day or month or time they run the Indy 500 it's the greatest race on the whole planet earth, we'll just have it in August this time and it will still be super, super good," said Bobby Unser, winner of the Indy 500 in 1968, 1975 and 1981.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0