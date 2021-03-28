Indiana reportedly will hire Woodson

Indiana will hire former star player Mike Woodson as its new coach, a person with knowledge of the decision confirmed to The Associated Press on Sunday.
The person requested anonymity because no official announcement had been made.
Woodson has spent 22 of the past 23 seasons coaching in the NBA. He was head coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2004-10 and the New York Knicks from 2012-14. He went 315-365 in those nine seasons.
And though he's never coached at the college level, he has two attributes Hoosiers fans have craved for decades — a connection to three-time national championship coach Bob Knight and a name Indiana fans revere. He also brings something else athletic director Scott Dolson said he wanted — familiarity with an NBA-style game that would appeal to today's high school and college players.
Woodson didn't play on any of Knight's title teams but he did graduate as the school's second-leading scorer and the second player in school history to top 2,000 points. He still ranks fifth with 2,061.
He replaces Archie Miller, who was fired March 15.
Woodson will be the sixth Hoosiers coach since Knight was fired in September 2000.
NBA
Free-agent center Andre Drummond, a solid low-post presence and one of the top rebounders in the NBA, will sign with the Lakers this afternoon once he clears waivers, according to people familiar with the deal but not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
Cleveland hoped to trade Drummond before Thursday’s deadline, but the Cavaliers, unable to find the right deal, officially bought the 27-year-old center out of the remainder of his $28-million contract Friday, making him an unrestricted free agent once he clears waivers at 2 p.m. PDT on Sunday.
Drummond, who led the NBA in rebounding four times between 2015-16 and last season, has become a reliable scorer inside by averaging more than 17 points a game the last five seasons.
In 25 games with the Cavaliers this season, the 6-foot-10, two-time All-Star averaged 17.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.2 blocks. A career 46.7% free-throw shooter, he was a career-worst 47.4% from the field this season.
With the Lakers missing All-Star forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis because of injuries — Davis, despite being cleared to increase some intensity in his on-court work, is still not close to returning from his calf injury — there was concern that an offensive void needed to be filled in the team’s frontcourt.
Golf
Scottie Scheffler delivered the clutch putt to his win match against Matt Kuchar, who didn't make a putt all day. The result was a third straight all-American final in the Dell Technologies Match Play on Sunday in Austin, Texas.
Scheffler, the 24-year-old Texas graduate who feels right at home at Austin Country Club, moved on to the championship match Sunday afternoon against Billy Horschel, who knocked out Victor Perez of France with a 3-and-2 victory.
Scheffler holed a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole, right after Kuchar missed from about 12 feet, to take a 1-up lead to the 18th.
Both drove short of the elevated green on the final hole. Kuchar hit a pitch-and-run to 8 feet, while Scheffler opted for a low, hard pitch with spin that trickled off the back of the green into the fringe about 15 feet away. He missed the birdie putt to win, and it came down to Kuchar making his first birdie putt of the round to force extra holes.
He missed, losing out on a chance to reach the championship for a fourth time. The longest putt Kuchar made in the entire match was from 3 feet, 6 inches on the seventh hole. His lone birdie, from just inside 3 feet, was conceded.
It was the 10th time since this World Golf Championship began in 1999 that two Americans reached the final.
Motorsports
NASCAR's hyped return to dirt is instead a muddy mess on hold at least until Monday.
Torrential rains flooded campgrounds and parking lots surrounding Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee and created a rut for NASCAR far deeper than anything the Cup Series drivers encountered on the track.
NASCAR canceled all Sunday activity because even if Bristol's converted dirt track could eventually be readied for night racing, the entire facility was a swampy mess. Grandstand seats that had been covered in dust were caked in mud, while pit road and the apron around the 0.533-mile bullring held several inches of standing water.
After 2½ inches of rain fell across “Thunder Valley,” NASCAR made an atypical decision to call an early washout. The first Cup Series race on dirt since 1970 was rescheduled for 3 p.m. Monday; trucks were set to run at 11 a.m.
Chicago (16-14-5) lost for the fifth time in seven games. Pius Suter scored for the third straight game, but the Blackhawks were unable to generate much offense against the defensive-minded Predators.