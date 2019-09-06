NEW DELHI — India's space agency said it lost touch Saturday with its Vikram lunar lander as it made its final approach to the south pole of the moon to deploy a rover to search for signs of water.

The fate of the lander — whether it crashed or landed — wasn't immediately known.

The agency said the spacecraft's descent was normal until 2 kilometers from the lunar surface.

"Let us hope for the best," said Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was at Mission Control in the southern city of Bengaluru.

The space agency was analyzing data as it worked to determine what had happened.

"Communications from lander to ground station was lost," said K Sivan, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation. "The data is being analysed."

