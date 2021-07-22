Indexes inch higher on Wall Street, preserving weekly gains

The S&P 500 index rose 8.79 points to 4,367.48. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 25.35 points, or 0.1%, to 34,823.35. The Nasdaq composite gained 52.64 points, or 0.4%, to 14,684.60. All three indexes remain close to the all-time highs they set early last week.

Wall Street’s smallest companies lost ground. The Russell 2000 index fell 34.57 points, or 1.5%, to 2,199.48.

The Labor Department reported that unemployment claims rose last week to 419,000, the most in two months and more than economists were expecting. Economists characterized last week’s increase as most likely a blip caused by some one-time factors and partly a result of the inevitable bumpiness in the week-to-week data.

That said, investors have been nervous about how well the economy is recovering after the pandemic along with lingering concerns that the delta variant of COVID-19, which is spreading rapidly across the country, may cause businesses and cities to put restrictions into place yet again.

The 10-year Treasury note traded at a yield of 1.26% Thursday, down from 1.28% the day before. While the benchmark yield has recovered from its low yields earlier in the week, it continues to trade at relatively low levels given that the economy is in a recovery.