Newly elected Gov. Tony Evers was sworn in as Wisconsin’s 46th governor, along with other new state officials, on Jan. 7 at the Capitol in Madison. It was attended by numerous current and former state officials, including five former governors: Scott Walker, Jim Doyle, Scott McCallum, Tommy Thompson, and Martin Schreiber.
