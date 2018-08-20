Demolition of at least three buildings in the 27-acre Water Street Redevelopment Area got underway last week. On Monday, as shown here, workers had stripped much of the asbestos-containing shell off this former J.I. Case Co. building at 820 Water St.

Reporter

Michael "Mick" Burke covers business and the Village of Sturtevant. He is the proud father of two daughters and owner of a fantastic, although rug-chewing, German shepherd dog.

