Demolition of at least three buildings in the 27-acre Water Street Redevelopment Area got underway last week. On Monday, as shown here, workers had stripped much of the asbestos-containing shell off this former J.I. Case Co. building at 820 Water St.
In photos: Water Street Redevelopment Area demolition underway
