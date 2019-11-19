In debate, Karofksy alleges incumbent Kelly is corrupt

MADISON — State Supreme Court challenger Jill Karofsky alleged Tuesday that incumbent Justice Dan Kelly is corrupt.

Karofsky made the implications during the candidates' first debate, held at the Foley and Lardner law firm's Madison offices.

Kelly is part of the court's conservative-leaning majority. Karofsky said he repeatedly rules in favor of conservative groups, contributing to the perception that the justices make up their minds before anyone gets a chance to argue the case. Twice she said that feels and looks like corruption.

Kelly countered by saying Karofsky views cases through a political lens. He said applies the law logically and logic doesn't care about personal opinions or beliefs.

A clearly annoyed Fallone was given little opportunity to speak. At one point he quipped that he felt like a badminton net between Kelly and Karofsky.

Karofsky and Fallone are looking to unseat Kelly in the spring elections. The three will face off in a February primary, with the top two vote-getters advancing to the April general election.

Then-Gov. Scott Walker appointed Kelly to the court in 2016 to replace retiring Justice David Prosser. Karofsky is a Dane County judge. Fallone is a Marquette University law professor.

Supreme Court races are officially nonpartisan but Democrats support Karofsky and Fallone and Republicans are rallying behind Kelly. His performance could serve as a harbinger of Republicans' chances statewide in November 2020.

