In Caledonia, Badger Liquor project going smoothly

CALEDONIA — The distribution center for Badger Liquor, the self-described largest alcoholic beverage sales company in Wisconsin, is progressing as planned, village officials say.

While the project initially faced a delay due to an issue between the tenant and landlord, the project has been smooth sailing since, according to Caledonia Building Inspector Scott Seymour.

“There have been no issues and its progressing as planned,” Seymour said.

Once the plan was unanimously approved by the Caledonia Village Board in August, the building permit, Seymour said, was issued Sept. 30. The groundbreaking came shortly after.

While the business park's plans were initiated and implemented before her time on the board, Village Board Trustee Holly McManus said it has been a great addition to the village and she is excited for the distribution center to set up there.

“I think the promotion of any business is beneficial for the residents and village itself,” McManus said. “The more business that come into DeBack Farms, the more it encourages other businesses to come our way. That’s why we built it; we built it for jobs and we built it for businesses.”

The property is 4.92 acres, with plans for a site disturbance of 4.45 acres, according to village plans. Located in the DeBack Farms Business Park, once complete, the facility will take up roughly 22,500-square-feet on its formerly vacant parcel of property at the corner of DeBack Lane and East Frontage Road.

There will be three exterior loading docks, 17 interior loading docks for the company’s operations and 25 parking stalls. At the northwest corner of the facility, there will be an administrative office.

Badger Liquor is a family-owned business in operation since 1935.

According to its website: “Above all, we are a service organization. We want to be the one-stop shop for a grocery store, a corner bar, for a restaurant, to make their business better.”

Badger Liquor has operations in Fond du Lac, Milwaukee and Eau Claire.

