1 killed, 2 injured in early-morning Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE — Authorities say one person was killed two others were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call about 12:50 a.m., police said in a release. A 36-year-old man from Milwaukee was killed. A 31-year-old man from Milwaukee and a 40-year-old man from Waukesha were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation. No further information was released.

Ex-Waukesha student who was shot by police reaches plea deal

WAUKESHA — A former Waukesha South High School student who was shot by police inside a classroom in 2019 has reached a plea deal on a long list of criminal charges from that case and others that followed.

Tyrone Smith, now 19, will be sentenced April 29, though on far fewer charges than those that had accumulated in a span of eight months following his initial arrest, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.