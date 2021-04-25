 Skip to main content
In Brief
In Brief

1 killed, 2 injured in early-morning Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE — Authorities say one person was killed two others were injured early Sunday morning in a shooting in Milwaukee's Sherman Park neighborhood.

Officers responded to a call about 12:50 a.m., police said in a release. A 36-year-old man from Milwaukee was killed. A 31-year-old man from Milwaukee and a 40-year-old man from Waukesha were taken to local hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation. No further information was released.

Ex-Waukesha student who was shot by police reaches plea deal

WAUKESHA — A former Waukesha South High School student who was shot by police inside a classroom in 2019 has reached a plea deal on a long list of criminal charges from that case and others that followed.

Tyrone Smith, now 19, will be sentenced April 29, though on far fewer charges than those that had accumulated in a span of eight months following his initial arrest, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

Court records show that Smith entered no-contest pleas and was convicted Wednesday on two charges: misdemeanor possession of a dangerous weapon at a school and a single count of felony bail jumping. The latter was tied to allegations that he repeatedly violated terms of his monitored home release as the initial criminal charges were adjudicated.

In return, other serious charges — including a felony count of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and a dozen other felony bail jumping counts — were dismissed.

The incident happened Dec. 2, 2019, when Smith confronted a friend who he felt had been taunting him. It escalated when Smith returned to the classroom with what appeared to be a firearm, but was later identified as a B.B. gun. An officer shot Smith in the leg and arm when he allegedly failed to comply with commands to disarm.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

— Associated Press

A little girl in Africa learned to bake with an American cookbook. Now, she has her own bakery in Racine
A little girl in Africa learned to bake with an American cookbook. Now, she has her own bakery in Racine

Guinness-beer infused chocolate cupcakes. Red velvet cupcakes with a "citrus twist." Carrot cake with cloves and cinnamon. "I grew up in a family that cooks," says Roshan Elias, who was born in Africa, has an Indian background and is now the owner of Sugar and Spice Cupcakes at 3751 Douglas Ave., just south of Three Mile Road. "We use a lot of spices and we use a lot of sugar."

