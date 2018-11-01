No update on Tuesday fatal fire
RACINE — Police had no new information to offer Thursday about Tuesday’s early morning fire that killed a person.
The fire at the four-family dwelling at 1205 Geneva St. was called in at 4:08 a.m.; the blaze was extinguished by 5:24 a.m.
Parked at the scene later that morning was the Racine Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit vehicle, and a search warrant was executed that afternoon, according to Racine Police spokesman Sgt. Adam Malacara.
Since Tuesday morning, the Racine Fire Department has deferred comment to the Police Department, although Malacara said both departments have been investigating.
A neighbor who lives nearby has said the victim was an elderly man, although the victim’s age or ID has not been confirmed.
The Racine County Medical Examiner’s Office also deferred questions to Racine Police.
Minor injuries after cement truck collision
CALEDONIA — A Milwaukee woman reportedly walked away with minor injuries Thursday morning after a collision between her SUV and a cement truck.
The crash occurred at 9:35 a.m. at the intersection of highways G and V. Caledonia Police Lt. Gary Larsen said the woman was driving south on Highway V, was unfamiliar with the local roads and drove past the stop sign at Highway G without stopping.
Her vehicle was T-boned on the driver’s side at the intersection by a westbound Gleason Redi-Mix cement truck that happened to be empty, Larsen continued. The woman was transported by rescue squad to Ascension All Saints Hospital for treatment. The truck driver was not injured.
Larsen said the SUV appeared to be a total loss, and both vehicles were towed from the scene. The intersection was shut down all four ways until about 10:30 a.m.
Villa Street house struck by bullet
RACINE — A house in the 900 block of Villa Street was struck by a bullet at 11:01 p.m. Wednesday, Racine police reported Thursday morning.
Racine Police spokesman Sgt. Adam Malacara said occupants of the house reported hearing people arguing outside before hearing gunshots. The house was struck once.
No one was in custody as of Thursday morning, and the investigation was ongoing.
Highway U open to traffic again
RAYMOND — County Highway U is fully reopened, Racine County Public Works & Development Services announced Thursday.
Starting just north of Two Mile Road, 3.5 miles of the highway has been closed since mid-June due to a culvert that had fallen into disrepair. The damage was noticed after heavy May rainfall.
The 3.5-mile stretch was supposed to have reopened in July or early August, but construction took longer than expected.
Local traffic was given back access to the road in October “while some wrap-up road work remained,” according to a Racine County press release. The road is open to all drivers now that the culvert has been fully replaced.
— Journal Times staff
