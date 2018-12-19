Officer who mocked NBA player’s arrest loses job
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police officer fired over social media posts he made mocking the stun-gun arrest of an NBA basketball player lost his appeal to get his job back.
The Fire and Police Commission upheld the firing of Erik Andrade Wednesday after a two-day hearing. Police Chief Alfonso Morales said he fired Andrade because his posts violated the department’s social media policy and compromised the officer’s ability to testify in other cases.
Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown sued the police department in June and accused officers of using excessive force and targeting him because he’s black. A group of officers swarmed on him in a Walgreens parking lot because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets while he waited for a parking citation on Jan. 26.
Police: Delivery driver robbed at gunpoint
RACINE — Racine Police are investigating an armed robbery of a woman who was delivering food to an area residence.
At 8:08 p.m. Tuesday, the armed robbery was reported on Riverside Drive, off of Sixth Street. A delivery driver for Rong Hua, 1530 Washington Ave., was making a delivery in the area, according to Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara.
The suspect was at the residence the delivery was called to and reportedly pointed a handgun at the delivery driver, demanding money. The suspect took an unspecified amount of money and the food from the delivery driver.
No one is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.
Couple found dead was going through divorce
MONROE COUNTY— The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a man and woman found dead in the Town of La Grange last week were in the process of going through a divorce.
Sheriff Scott Perkins says Wednesday that 54-year-old Patrick Woods shot and killed 43-year-old Rhonda Woods on Dec. 12. Patrick Woods then shot himself.
Rhonda Woods’ body was found outside a residence last week, and Patrick Woods was found inside.
The incident is still being investigated.
