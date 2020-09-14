Impatient Buckeyes opt for NFL

With the chances of the Big Ten Conference playing a football season slipping away, two of Ohio State's best players have chosen to opt out and start preparing for the NFL draft.
Cornerback Shaun Wade, a preseason All-American and likely first-round pick in the 2021 draft, announced his decision Monday on Twitter, saying the Big Ten waited too long to decide what to do about playing. Wyatt Davis, an offensive guard who is another potential first-round pick, announced his decision on Friday.
“I came back to get my degree and to play another season and win a national championship,” Wade said in his tweet. “But when the Big Ten canceled, I was focused on still playing, but I felt like they were holding off for so long I thought it was the best decision for me to declare for the draft and just go on with preparing and getting ready for the draft."
Wade's father was one of the football parents leading a charge to persuade the Big Ten to play a fall season. Big Ten school presidents met Sunday but did not take a vote regarding if and when to start the next season, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Big Ten was not making return to competition plans public.
Auto racing
Brad Keselowski entered NASCAR's playoffs certain he has as good a chance at the Cup championship as favorites Kevin Harvick and Denny Hamlin.
He even predicted he’d win at Richmond Raceway.
His confidence was justified as Keselowski dominated Saturday night at Richmond Raceway, leading 192 laps in the second playoff race and advancing into the next round.
On a night when the only caution flags were scheduled by NASCAR, leading to plenty of green-flag pit stops that jumbled the leaderboard, Keselowski kept rising to the top.
"I tell you, it’s a chess game and I got blinders on," Keselowski said. “I don’t know what everybody is doing and who is where and who is on what strategy, but (crew chief) Jeremy Bullins, the whole 2 team, excellent performance.”
Harvick, the title favorite, won last week’s opener to earn the automatic berth into the second round. Hamlin, derailed at his home track of Richmond by a speeding penalty, finished 12th but still advanced into the next round based on points.
Keselowski was the only driver able to run with Harvick and Hamlin when racing resumed in May following a pause for the pandemic. He won three earlier races, earned a contract extension at Team Penske and steadfastly maintained he should not be discounted in the title race.
Golf
Stewart Cink’s long wait is finally over. He doesn’t have to worry about being cast as a villain, either, as was the case when Cink outlasted fan favorite Tom Watson to win the 2009 British Open.
Sparked by a strong short game, Cink won the season-opening Safeway Open at 47 years old Sunday for at Napa, Calif., his seventh PGA Tour victory and first since that win at Turnberry 11 years ago.
Making it more special? Cink won with 23-year-old son Reagan alongside as his caddie, with wife Lisa – in her fifth year of cancer remission – watching from beyond the ropes.
“I definitely had a lot of emotions out there today,” Cink said. “I just was overcome at a few times with a feeling of gratitude and just feeling like how fortunate I am to be in the position that I’m in. It all just kind of poured together into feeling like, ‘Wow, this is really special.’”
Cink closed with a 7-under 65 at Silverado Resort — rebounding from a bogey on the 17th with a birdie on the 18th — for a two-stroke victory over Harry Higgs.
Cink is the oldest PGA Tour winner since Phil Mickelson at 48 at Pebble Beach in February 2019. Cink’s last victory came at the expense of then-59-year-old Watson at Turnberry, with Cink winning a four-hole playoff.
That was somewhat of an awkward win because many fans were pulling for Watson, relegating Cink to basically a supporting role.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!