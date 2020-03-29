iMET Center bigger and better after $5 million expansion

“We had such a small space, we had to put canvases over the top of the desks to do our experiments,” he said. They can now get more than three students into the Water Lab area at once, and the students can see what is occurring there.

“And this is now an open space where we can actually conduct concrete tests, soils tests, all the tests that we wanted to do, that we just didn’t have space to be able to do it,” Whitemoyer said. His area will also have a concrete compression testing machine and “a real lab” for doing material tests, he said.

Out in Tarnowski Hall, iMET’s largest space, Koukari showed a robot that has vision and a shallow dish with what looked like white and red M&M candies. Students will program the robot to pick out the whites from the reds or vice versa.

Nearby, Koukari pointed to two larger, industrial robots that should be running sometime this week. He said, “The difference in the code between all of these (robots) is: There is no difference. So, when students learn on these smaller ones, they can move right on to those industrial ones to gigantic ones that will lift up trucks. It’s all the same code.”

Manufacturing is changing

Among the other improvements at iMET was an expansion of the Fab Lab, or Fabrication Lab.